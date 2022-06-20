Georgia football-Alabama 2023 recruiting battles heat up after another big visit weekend

As has been the case throughout the month of June, it was a busy recruiting weekend for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Another talented group of visitors came through the program, as had been the case in the previous two weekends. The headliners included 5-star running back Richard Young, 5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw and 5-star defensive tackle James Smith.

What makes those three prospects so critical for this cycle is that all three are also heavily considering Alabama. Russaw and Smith are both from the state of Alabama, while Young took an official visit to Alabama last weekend.