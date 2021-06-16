National media fuels hype for two Georgia football speedsters

Injuries hampered both Arian Smith and Kelee Ringo in their respective first seasons on campus. Smith suffered a knee injury in July that kept him from seeing the field until Georgia’s Nov. 28 game against South Carolina. Ringo was lost for the season in August when he had to have surgery on a torn labrum stemming from his high school days.

The two players were two of the top players in the 2020 recruiting class. Ringo was the No. 4 overall player while Smith came in as the No. 59 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Due to their long absences, both players ended up redshirting last season. But the lack of playing time in 2020 hasn’t dimmed their prospects entering the 2021 season. Two different national publications this week identified the Bulldogs as potential breakout players in this coming year.

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill identified Ringo as one of the top redshirt freshmen entering the 2021 season. “His contribution to the secondary has been long awaited, and his skill as a one-on-one cover man should leave Georgia in more than capable hands,” Luginbill wrote. Luginbill also pointed to Ringo’s speed as a reason for his high ceiling. The only player on Georgia’s team who might be faster than Ringo is Smith.