Arik Gilbert thanks Georgia football program for its support as he enters transfer portal

Earlier this week, it was reported that Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert would be entering the transfer portal. Gilbert confirmed that news in an Instagram post. Gilbert took time to thank the Georgia football program in said Instagram post. Thank you to the University of Georgia and all the dawg fans for your unconditional support,” Gilbert’s graphic read. “Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates for standing by me over the past two years.

Gilbert played in three games over his two years at Georgia. He caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown in the win over Vanderbilt earlier this season. The tight end arrived at Georgia with much fanfare after transferring in from LSU in June of 2021. Gilbert was the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2020 recruiting cycle and the highest-rated tight end in the history of recruiting rankings. As a freshman at LSU, Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers before entering the transfer portal.