Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a particular celebration after scoring the game's first touchdown (13) (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Following epic punt, Brett Thorson trolls Stetson Bennett over cell phone number incident

Brett Thorson delivered one of the key moments in Georgia’s win over Tennessee this weekend.

He followed it up by delivering a pretty good joke on Twitter.

Thorson had the rare opportunity to punt during the first quarter of Saturday’s 27-13 win over Tennessee. The Australian boomed the kicker, with the ball trickling out at the Tennessee one-yard line.

The freshman from Australia could not have hit it any better.

“I told him he worked it like a boomerang from Australia. It was sidewinding,” Kirby Smart said after the win. “I kept saying get out of bounds. Get out of bounds. It was a hell, a hell of a kick by him. That was a big momentum swing.”

“He’s a winner. The guys wins,” Smart said of Bennett. “The guy knows how to play the game. hH understands what people are doing. He came off the field one time, we were frustrated and said, ‘Well, what coverage was it?’ He said what coverage it was, a lot of people were saying it wasn’t, go back and look, turns out he was right.

“He sees the game, he understands it. He’s stubborn as hell sometimes, but he’s a competitor.”

On the season, Thorson has punted only 22 times. Georgia ranks second in the SEC in fewest punts, with only Tennessee having less with 21.

While Thorson will be eager to see the field on Saturday for Georga, most Bulldog fans would prefer to see Bennett leading the Georgia offense into the endzone. The Bulldogs travel to Mississippi State on Saturday, with the game airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

