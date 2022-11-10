Following epic punt, Brett Thorson trolls Stetson Bennett over cell phone number incident

Brett Thorson delivered one of the key moments in Georgia’s win over Tennessee this weekend. He followed it up by delivering a pretty good joke on Twitter. Thorson had the rare opportunity to punt during the first quarter of Saturday’s 27-13 win over Tennessee. The Australian boomed the kicker, with the ball trickling out at the Tennessee one-yard line.

The freshman from Australia could not have hit it any better. "I told him he worked it like a boomerang from Australia. It was sidewinding," Kirby Smart said after the win. "I kept saying get out of bounds. Get out of bounds. It was a hell, a hell of a kick by him. That was a big momentum swing."