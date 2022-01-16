The best sights, sounds and videos from Georgia football celebration parade
ATHENS — SEC Commisioner Greg Sankey has seen his fair share of championship celebrations. Since taking over as the commissioner of the conference an SEC team has won the National Championship four times.
But even he was blown away by what he saw from the Georgia fan base on Saturday, as 90,000 fans packed Sanford Staidum to celebrate Georgia’s 2021 team.
“I’ve been to a lot of national championship celebrations,” Sankey said. “I have never been to a stadium full on a Saturday in January.”
The Georgia team gave fans plenty to cheer about again on Saturday, whether it be the trophy ceremony or Jordan Davis reflecting on his time in Athens. Davis was already a legend at Georgia and his speech and Atlanta Braves jersey reveal only further cemented his status as a Bullodg.
“It’s everything,” Davis said. “A kid from Charlotte, North Carolina. Not that big of a recruit, feeling a little nervous coming in. Dawg nation embraced me with open arms. And for that, I am forever grateful,” Davis said. “This is something nobody can ever take away from us. We are forever legendary. So to all of Dawg nation, we love you.”
