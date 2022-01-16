The best sights, sounds and videos from Georgia football celebration parade

ATHENS — SEC Commisioner Greg Sankey has seen his fair share of championship celebrations. Since taking over as the commissioner of the conference an SEC team has won the National Championship four times.

But even he was blown away by what he saw from the Georgia fan base on Saturday, as 90,000 fans packed Sanford Staidum to celebrate Georgia’s 2021 team.

“I’ve been to a lot of national championship celebrations,” Sankey said. “I have never been to a stadium full on a Saturday in January.”