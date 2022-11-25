Georgia football defensive back Chris Smith on his time at Georgia: ‘10/10 experience’

Chris Smith has a hard time picking out his favorite Georgia football memory. He feels compelled to mention winning the national championship, a game in which he had an interception. He then brought up his first career start, coming against Florida in 2020. Unlike so many members of the Georgia team, Smith wasn’t some 5-star recruit destined to see the field early. He moved into the starting lineup following the injury suffered by Richard LeCounte during the 2020 season. It’s a spot Smith hasn’t given up, sans three games he missed due to a knee injury at the end of the 2021 regular season. As for a specific game, he also brings up his interception against Clemson to open the 2021 season. His younger brother, TJ a safety at Kansas State, came down with an interception earlier that day in a game against Stanford.

"It has been a 10/10 experience. I have built a lot of connections with coaches and players," Smith said. "I have learned a lot about myself as a man. I even grew into myself as a man when I was here." Smith plays much bigger and harder than his 5-foot-11 frame would indicate. He's not afraid to lay the lumber and has made a number of big plays this season. He's got five tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions to go along with his 44 tackles.