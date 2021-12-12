Georgia 5-star recruits react to Dan Lanning hire, Georgia defensive coordinator plan on social media

Any time a promiment coach leaves a program, there’s a natural wonder about what kind of impact they’ll have on committed recruits. While players know a coach could leave, that relationship is still a big reason why many consider and commit to that school.

Moments after Georgia’s Dan Lanning was hired to be the head coach at Oregon, a number of Georgia commits took to Twitter to make their thoughts clear.

They were happy for Lanning. But for Malaki Starks, Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, Julian Humphrey and Darris Smith, they’re all still very much looking forward to suiting up for Georgia. Starks and Williams are both 5-star recruits for the Bulldogs.