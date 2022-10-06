Darnell Washington discusses Georgia red zone issues, why he keeps hurdling defenders

ATHENS — Darnell Washington’s recent play has people asking a lot of questions. Why does he always try and hurdle defenders? What was his halftime message to the team when it was trailing against Missouri? What’s it like to send defenders flying? And chiefly, why isn’t Washington getting the ball more in the red zone? Just about all of those have answers, whether it be Washington, his teammates or Kirby Smart providing intel about the junior tight end.

That a 6-foot-7 man can find himself in that kind of a position perhaps makes it all the more befuddling that Georgia hasn’t used him in the red zone. Through the first five games, he has just two red zone targets. One against Samford and one against Missouri, with both being balls that were just out of Washington’s reach. The Georgia tight end is fourth on the team in catches with 10. But he’s turned those 10 receptions into 184 yards, good for the highest yards per reception of any offensive player. Related: The big reason Darnell Washington made a leap for Georgia football: ‘He pushes and makes plays’