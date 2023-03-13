Spring usage of Javon Bullard, Jalon Walker could be telling for Georgia football defense

For those two defenders though, the more interesting question is rather what position are they playing as opposed to if they’ll be impact defenders. Walker spent much of last season as an inside linebacker. Georgia sees him as an inside linebacker moving forward. But Walker got on the field as an edge rusher a season ago. And with the various departures and injuries at the position, his best path to the field is at the outside linebacker position. Related: Jalon Walker is the most interesting player on Georgia football’s 2023 defense

Georgia returns starting inside linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. There are also veterans Rian Davis and Xavian Sorey on the roster. At outside linebacker, Georgia must replace Nolan Smith and Robert Beal. Sophomore Marvin Jones Jr. will also miss spring practice due to a shoulder injury. Only junior Chaz Chambliss has real experience at the position for Georgia. Spring practice will be critical for getting younger players such as Darris Smith, Damon Wilson and Samuel M’Pemba reps. If Georgia elects to give more reps to Walker at outside linebacker, it could be a further sign that Georgia intends to employ him in a bigger role at the position come the fall. Bullard’s situation is somewhat the opposite of Walker’s. We know Bullard is an excellent option at the star position, as he proved last season. But someone needs to replace Chris Smith and Bullard has the ability to do so at the safety position.