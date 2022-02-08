Turnover continues to be a theme at Georgia defensive back position as Jahmile Addae departs for Miami

But the 2022 offseason has brought even more uncertainty. Kendrick and Lewis Cine both figure to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Three more Georgia defensive backs — Jalen Kimber, Ameer Speed and Latavious Brini — have all transferred to Power 5 programs. And Addae has now departed as well, as he accepted a two-year deal to work for Mario Cristobal at Miami.

Warren was replaced by Jahmile Addae, who Georgia hired from West Virginia. To help depth in the secondary, Georgia also added two transfer defensive backs in Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick.

About the only constant in Georgia’s defensive back room as of late has been change. The Bulldogs had two defensive backs transfer last offseason in addition to four more getting taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. Georgia also saw Charlton Warren depart for Indiana.

The Bulldogs did get some good news when Chris Smith and William Poole announced they were returning for their respective super senior seasons. Smith will be in his third season as a starter at safety, while Poole emerged late in the year at the star position. Georgia also brings back veterans Dan Jackson and Tykee Smith to help at those positions as well. Tykee Smith followed Addae from West Virginia to Georgia, only for his 2021 season to be marred by injuries.

All of this change means Georgia’s secondary will once again look quite different in this upcoming season.

But beyond Ringo, Georgia doesn’t have much at the cornerback position in terms of available bodies. The Bulldogs will go through spring practice with only four scholarship cornerbacks and one of those is 2022 early enrollee Daylen Everette. Kamari Lassiter was one of the stars of fall camp last year and Nyland Green was GEorgia’s highest-ranked defensive back signee in the 2021 recruiting cycle. One of them will have to emerge as a starting cornerback for Georgia.

Georgia did do a lot in the 2022 recruiting cycle to address the position, as the Bulldogs signed five defensive backs. All were rated as 4-star prospects or better and four of them rank among the top-100 overall recruits. Safeties Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas are already on campus as early enrollees. Cornerbacks Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey will join the team this summer.

It’s worth pointing out here that while Georgia will be looking for a new defensive backs coach, Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart are capable of assisting in the coaching of the unit. The two were frequently involved with the group during the 2021 season in practices and pregame warmups. Muschamp was the special teams coordinator last season, but Georgia could add defensive backs coach to his title to go along with co-defensive coordinator.

The secondary was the one question mark for Georgia’s vaunted 2021 defense. The group was exposed in the SEC championship game loss against Alabama but was able to rebound in the national title game.

With much of Georgia’s front seven off to the NFL, the secondary will come into even greater focus this season. The lack of stability with the group — on both the player and coaching side — means that it once again will be a question mark for the Bulldogs.

Whether it continues to be a position of instability very much depends on who Smart taps to fill Addae’s opening. The Bulldogs will have had four defensive back coaches in a five-year span with this next hire.

