Georgia football program explains why it was important to honor Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy to start G-Day

Georgia opened its spring game with only 10 men on the offensive side of the ball. It also took a delay of game penalty as well. This was all by design. The Bulldogs did so as a way to honor and remember offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. The two members of the Georgia program died in a car accident in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs had celebrated their second-straight national championship inside Sanford Stadium.

“We felt like we had to honor them in some sort of way and that’s just how we did it,” tight end Brock Bowers said. The open spot in the formation came at the left guard position, a position previously manned by Willock. He started two games for Georgia last season and appeared in all 15. The loss of Willock and LeCroy has been felt throughout the program, none more so than on the offensive line. Multiple members of the position group have gotten something related to Willock tattooed on their bodies.