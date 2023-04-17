Georgia football program explains why it was important to honor Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy to start G-Day
Georgia opened its spring game with only 10 men on the offensive side of the ball. It also took a delay of game penalty as well.
This was all by design.
The Bulldogs did so as a way to honor and remember offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. The two members of the Georgia program died in a car accident in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs had celebrated their second-straight national championship inside Sanford Stadium.
“We felt like we had to honor them in some sort of way and that’s just how we did it,” tight end Brock Bowers said.
The open spot in the formation came at the left guard position, a position previously manned by Willock. He started two games for Georgia last season and appeared in all 15.
The loss of Willock and LeCroy has been felt throughout the program, none more so than on the offensive line. Multiple members of the position group have gotten something related to Willock tattooed on their bodies.
As the play was unfolding, Georgia players took their helmets off and began hugging one another. It’s clear the tragedy has helped bring the team closer together and given a greater sense of appreciation among the members of the Georgia program.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared more details into why the Bulldogs felt it was important to take the time and honor Willock and LeCroy at the start of Saturday’s spring game.
“Just thinking about both of them and wishing they were here with us,” Smart said. “The players wanted to do something to remember those two, and we felt that was a good to honor them. It was a good way to honor them, love them and that’s what we did.”
Saturday was Georgia’s first public appearance since the tragic passing of Willock and LeCroy. It elected to use its first moment to honor Willock and LeCroy. It almost certainly won’t be the last time this Georgia team elects to remember Willock and LeCroy and how much they meant to the Georgia program.
