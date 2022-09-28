Even if Kirby Smart ‘hates’ having to use Jack Podlesny, he’s been a great kicker for Georgia football

ATHENS — Jack Podlesny gets it. He knows that every time he jogs out onto the field his head coach is less than thrilled. Not so much because of Podlesny himself, but because of what it usually means for the offense. “I think every head coach is unhappy when he’s got to settle for a field goal and not a touchdown,” Podlesny said. “But at the end of the day, I just tried to walk out there be consistent, make the points.”

Podlesny has made it look easy so far this season, with the only miss coming on a 54-yard attempt against Samford. Those results though don’t fully capture all the work and adjustments Podlesny made this offseason. After working with special teams ace Jake Camarda, Podlesny has a new holder. That would be starting quarterback Stetson Bennett, a rarity these days given his importance to the Georgia offense. For Bennett and Podlesny, there was an adjustment period. One that took a lot of reps to build a trust that Bennett would be able to line the ball up and that Podlesny wouldn’t kick him in the hand.