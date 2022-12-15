Georgia teammates come to defense of Jalen Carter after Todd McShay report

Usually, we have to wait until April for draft analysts to start throwing around character concerns with regards to prospects. But in the 2023 NFL Draft cycle, we’ve already seen one example of analyst alluding to vague “character” concerns as a way to explain why a prospect might drop. ESPN’s Todd McShay shared a bit of intel with regards to star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and how some NFL teams, according to the always anonymous scouts, have some worries about Carter and how he might fit in a locker room.

McShay did have Carter going No. 2 overall in his most recent mock draft, being the first defensive player off the board. After McShay’s comments circulated on the internet, a pair of Carter’s teammates took to Twitter to push back on the developing narrative regarding the standout defensive tackle. Both tight end Ryland Goede and wide receiver Jackson Meeks shared their thoughts on Carter.