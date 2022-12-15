Georgia teammates come to defense of Jalen Carter after Todd McShay report
Usually, we have to wait until April for draft analysts to start throwing around character concerns with regards to prospects.
But in the 2023 NFL Draft cycle, we’ve already seen one example of analyst alluding to vague “character” concerns as a way to explain why a prospect might drop.
ESPN’s Todd McShay shared a bit of intel with regards to star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and how some NFL teams, according to the always anonymous scouts, have some worries about Carter and how he might fit in a locker room.
McShay did have Carter going No. 2 overall in his most recent mock draft, being the first defensive player off the board.
After McShay’s comments circulated on the internet, a pair of Carter’s teammates took to Twitter to push back on the developing narrative regarding the standout defensive tackle.
Both tight end Ryland Goede and wide receiver Jackson Meeks shared their thoughts on Carter.
Carter was a unanimous First Team All-American after a stellar close to the 2022 season. After battling knee and ankle injuries over the first seven games of the season, Carter had a dominant finish, racking up 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in the final six games of the season.
He also had one of the more memorable plays of the season, as he wrapped up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, lifted him in the air and held up a No. 1 sign using his free hand.
Even with McShay’s report, Carter is undoubtedly one of the best players in college football. A few more dominant games from him should help cement his draft status as a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Georgia and Carter next take the field against Ohio State on Dec. 31.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kirby Smart lays out what Georgia football looks for in transfer portal
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- Kirby Smart shares how Mike Leach changed football forever: ‘A special man’
- Early look at Georgia football players who could declare for 2023 NFL Draft
- Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Bulldogs as College Football Playoff prep begins
- Select 2023 Georgia football commits and targets see their rankings shift with latest industry evals
- NFL expert: Stetson Bennett ‘worth a shot,’ draws comparison to Buffalo veteran backup QB
- Stetson Bennett shares how Todd Monken elevated Georgia’s offense: ‘It started changing when he got here