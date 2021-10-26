Anonymous coach on Jordan Davis: ‘I haven’t seen a more dominant player’

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is having quite the season. One that stands out far beyond what his individual stats might suggest.

Davis has only 1.5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss through Georgia’s first seven games. Yet Davis is getting legitimate Heisman hype because of his overall impact. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 defense in the country in terms of rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense.

The big man in the middle is the biggest reason why.