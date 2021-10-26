Anonymous coach on Jordan Davis: ‘I haven’t seen a more dominant player’
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis is having quite the season. One that stands out far beyond what his individual stats might suggest.
Davis has only 1.5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss through Georgia’s first seven games. Yet Davis is getting legitimate Heisman hype because of his overall impact. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 defense in the country in terms of rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense.
The big man in the middle is the biggest reason why.
Davis and the Bulldogs will get a chance at revenge on Saturday when they once again play the Florida Gators. While the Bulldogs enter this game riding high, Florida is clearly going in the opposite direction.
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde wonders what type of Florida team might show up in Jacksonville on Saturday, given the current state of the program.
“This version comes with divergent storylines—the Gators trying to salvage a 4–3 season, the Bulldogs trying to extend their run toward an SEC East title and playoff bid,” Forde wrote. “Can Dan Mullen rally a team that seemed to be fraying at the edges after a home loss to LSU? And even if he can, does Florida actually have a shot at winning?”
Georgia and Florida kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Jordan Davis talks up his Heisman campaign for Georgia
