Social media reacts to return of JT Daniels, Arch Manning spectacle
JT Daniels had yet to look like the quarterback who won his final 4 starts of the 2020 season for Georgia in 2021.
An oblique injury seems to be the main culprit for the slow start, as it impacted his ability to throw downfield against Clemson and then prevented him from playing at all against UAB.
But Daniels was back on the field and starting for Georgia on Saturday against South Carolina. And the Georgia quarterback looked like his old self, firing 3 touchdown passes and racking up 303 yards in a 40-13 win.
The Bulldogs excelled on third down, going 9 of 12 on the evening.
“Everybody did a great job in terms of executing their job,” Daniels said. “Nobody tried to do too much and nobody did not enough. When 11 players execute, that is what it looks like.”
The downfield passing aspect — which was nonexistent against Clemson — resurfaced for Daniels and Georgia in a big way. Daniels’ first two touchdown passes were 35-plus yards, with one going to Jermaine Burton and the other being caught by freshman Adonai Mitchell.