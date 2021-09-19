Social media reacts to return of JT Daniels, Arch Manning spectacle

JT Daniels had yet to look like the quarterback who won his final 4 starts of the 2020 season for Georgia in 2021.

An oblique injury seems to be the main culprit for the slow start, as it impacted his ability to throw downfield against Clemson and then prevented him from playing at all against UAB.

But Daniels was back on the field and starting for Georgia on Saturday against South Carolina. And the Georgia quarterback looked like his old self, firing 3 touchdown passes and racking up 303 yards in a 40-13 win.