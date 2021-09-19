South Carolina
13
Final
40
(2) Georgia
  • Central Michigan
    21
    Final
    LSU
    49
    Stanford
    41
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    23
    Tulane
    21
    Final
    (17) Ole Miss
    61
  • Southeast Missouri State
    28
    Final
    Missouri
    59
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    (7) Texas A&M
    34
    Chattanooga
    23
    Final
    Kentucky
    28
    Tennessee Tech
    0
    Final
    Tennessee
    56
  • (1) Alabama
    31
    Final
    (11) Florida
    29
    Mississippi State
    29
    Final
    Memphis
    31
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Final
    (20) Arkansas
    45
    (22) Auburn
    20
    Final
    (10) Penn State
    28
  • Central Michigan
    21
    Final
    LSU
    49
    Stanford
    41
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    23
    Tulane
    21
    Final
    (17) Ole Miss
    61
  • Southeast Missouri State
    28
    Final
    Missouri
    59
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    (7) Texas A&M
    34
    Chattanooga
    23
    Final
    Kentucky
    28
    Tennessee Tech
    0
    Final
    Tennessee
    56

1 of 3

Georgia football-JT Daniels-Arch Manning-social media
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the Bulldogs’ game with South Carolina in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles

Social media reacts to return of JT Daniels, Arch Manning spectacle

Posted

JT Daniels had yet to look like the quarterback who won his final 4 starts of the 2020 season for Georgia in 2021.

An oblique injury seems to be the main culprit for the slow start, as it impacted his ability to throw downfield against Clemson and then prevented him from playing at all against UAB.

But Daniels was back on the field and starting for Georgia on Saturday against South Carolina. And the Georgia quarterback looked like his old self, firing 3 touchdown passes and racking up 303 yards in a 40-13 win.

The Bulldogs excelled on third down, going 9 of 12 on the evening.

“Everybody did a great job in terms of executing their job,” Daniels said. “Nobody tried to do too much and nobody did not enough. When 11 players execute, that is what it looks like.”

The downfield passing aspect — which was nonexistent against Clemson — resurfaced for Daniels and Georgia in a big way. Daniels’ first two touchdown passes were 35-plus yards, with one going to Jermaine Burton and the other being caught by freshman Adonai Mitchell.