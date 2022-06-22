Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson continues to hint at strong 2022 season

Moments after leading Georgia in receiving yards in the team’s spring game, wide receiver Kearis Jackson was a little annoyed.

It was the best he had looked in some time, due in part to offseason surgery that derailed much of his 2021 campaign. After leading Georgia in receiving yards in 2020, he finished with just 16 catches for 194 yards last season.

So a strong spring performance, where Jackson looked noticeably quicker, led some to wonder if he was back to his old self.