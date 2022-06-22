Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson continues to hint at strong 2022 season
Moments after leading Georgia in receiving yards in the team’s spring game, wide receiver Kearis Jackson was a little annoyed.
It was the best he had looked in some time, due in part to offseason surgery that derailed much of his 2021 campaign. After leading Georgia in receiving yards in 2020, he finished with just 16 catches for 194 yards last season.
So a strong spring performance, where Jackson looked noticeably quicker, led some to wonder if he was back to his old self.
Jackson, now entering his fifth season in the program, pushed back on that. The Jackson we saw this spring was better than any we had seen before.
“Everybody keeps saying 2020,” Jackson said after his four receptions for 107 yards. “I was okay in 2020 but today I felt ready to cut it loose and just be myself. That time is still coming.”
Throughout the offseason, Jackson has continued to take note of any doubt or slight. He recently pointed out in a since-deleted tweet that he made Athlon Sports’ All-SEC team. Not as a receiver but as a return specialist.