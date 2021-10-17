Georgia tight ends, defensive line dominate social media chatter after beating Kentucky

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley is having a really great week. On Wednesday, he landed a commitment from 4-star tight end Oscar Delp. He rates as the No. 3 tight end in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Saturday showed why Delp sees Georgia as a great option for his future development. Because three Georgia tight ends all found a way to make a big impact on the 30-13 Georgia win.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 14 passes in the win for 250 yards. Eight of those passes were caught by tight ends, with the group collecting 158 yards on those receptions. “It’s mismatches,” Bennett said. “People with Fitz and Darnell’s size and Brock’s explosiveness, it creates matchup problems for whoever you put on them. They’re just so big, it’s like a safety blanket when you’re throwing to them. It’s hard to miss them.” Brock Bowers led the way, as he caught 5 passes for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. It was another standout performance for the freshman tight end, as he continues to look like one of the top tight ends not just in the SEC, but the country as well.