Exploring Kirby Smart’s comments on Georgia football wide receiver position as Jordan Addison enters transfer portal

Kirby Smart made it clear when speaking to reporters after Georgia’s spring game. The Bulldogs needed more from its wide receiver room. It needed more proven contributors, beyond just AD Mitchell, Kearis Jackson, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. “We don’t have like, okay, this guy has got a hamstring, who’s going in. We don’t have that,” Smart said. “We’ve got to grow that. We’ve got to get Arian (Smith) and Jackson (Meeks), CJ (Smith), De’Nylon (Morrissette) up to speed and days like today get them closer. But they’re not there yet. We’re not there yet. We have to continue to grow.

“We’re not where we need to be at wide out, and we’ve got some more guys coming, so we’re going to get some guys to help out.” Related: What to make of Georgia football wide receivers after encouraging spring game: ‘That time is still coming’ Someone who fits that build just entered the transfer portal. That would be Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, as multiple reports now indicate the 2021 Blitenkoff receiver is now in the transfer portal and able to be contacted by other programs. While teaming up with recent Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett, Addison hauled in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s clearly a special talent and one that many programs, including Georgia, will want to add to their rosters prior to the 2022 season. Given Addison’s production and talent, Georgia won’t be the only suitor for Addison and his skillset. USC has been heavily mentioned as a possible candidate to land Addison’s services, so much to the point that ESPN’s Pete Thamel has reported that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has accused USC head coach Lincoln Riley of tampering. Thamel has also added that Addison could return to Pitt as well for the coming season. With Pickett off to the NFL, the Panthers brought in former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis via the transfer portal.

UGA News