Exploring Kirby Smart’s comments on Georgia football wide receiver position as Jordan Addison enters transfer portal
Kirby Smart made it clear when speaking to reporters after Georgia’s spring game. The Bulldogs needed more from its wide receiver room. It needed more proven contributors, beyond just AD Mitchell, Kearis Jackson, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.
“We don’t have like, okay, this guy has got a hamstring, who’s going in. We don’t have that,” Smart said. “We’ve got to grow that. We’ve got to get Arian (Smith) and Jackson (Meeks), CJ (Smith), De’Nylon (Morrissette) up to speed and days like today get them closer. But they’re not there yet. We’re not there yet. We have to continue to grow.
“We’re not where we need to be at wide out, and we’ve got some more guys coming, so we’re going to get some guys to help out.”
Related: What to make of Georgia football wide receivers after encouraging spring game: ‘That time is still coming’
Someone who fits that build just entered the transfer portal. That would be Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, as multiple reports now indicate the 2021 Blitenkoff receiver is now in the transfer portal and able to be contacted by other programs.
While teaming up with recent Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett, Addison hauled in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s clearly a special talent and one that many programs, including Georgia, will want to add to their rosters prior to the 2022 season.
Given Addison’s production and talent, Georgia won’t be the only suitor for Addison and his skillset. USC has been heavily mentioned as a possible candidate to land Addison’s services, so much to the point that ESPN’s Pete Thamel has reported that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has accused USC head coach Lincoln Riley of tampering.
Thamel has also added that Addison could return to Pitt as well for the coming season. With Pickett off to the NFL, the Panthers brought in former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis via the transfer portal.
To this point in the offseason cycle, Georgia has not brought in any players via the transfer portal. The Bulldogs have had their fair share of losses to the transfer portal, including three scholarship-wide receivers. Jermaine Burton was the most high-profile of those departures, as he will now suit up for the Alabama Crimson Tide this fall.
Smart also spoke about the transfer portal following Georgia’s spring game, and while he acknowledged the process he was much more focused on improving the players on his own team, rather than importing someone else.
“We’re trying to create a culture of I want to be here and grow and get better,” Smart said. “Like you come to Georgia, you get developed. If I’m not the guy, at least I’m developing to be the guy, and we’ve got a lot, a lot of examples of guys that stuck around and became really good players, and Channing Tindall is a great example of that. That’s really my focus. It’s really not on who’s in it, who’s not in it.”
Georgia has found success with pass catchers from the portal in the past. In 2019 Georgia brought in Lawrence Cager from Miami. He caught 33 passes in nine games while scoring six touchdowns. The Bulldogs also brought in Demetris Robertson from the transfer portal prior to the 2018 season.
The official scholarship count for Georgia’s roster is not known but it is believed that Georgia is in a position from a roster standpoint to add a player and remain below the 85-man scholarship limit.
Players had to notify their respective schools by May 1 if they were to enter the transfer portal and schools have 48 hours to place their names in the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie was the most recent Bulldog to enter the transfer portal, doing so on Friday.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Anthony Evans III: The 10.27 speed, a former UGA QB tour guide, his 10-piece nugget secret and one proud Mom
- Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 NFL Draft
- What the 2022 NFL Draft tells us about next season’s Georgia football team
- Newly crowned ‘King’ Kirby Smart took over college football with resiliency amid heartbreak
- Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should take time to appreciate historic draft
- Multiple NFL decision makers give Georgia the ultimate praise in 2022 NFL Draft
- Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 NFL Draft
- 2022 NFL Draft was record-breaking in a number of ways for Georgia football program
UGA News
- Exploring Kirby Smart’s comments on Georgia football wide receiver position as Jordan Addison enters transfer portal
- What the 2022 NFL Draft tells us about next season’s Georgia football team
- Newly crowned ‘King’ Kirby Smart took over college football with resiliency amid heartbreak
- Multiple NFL decision makers give Georgia the ultimate praise in 2022 NFL Draft
- Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 NFL Draft