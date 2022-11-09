WATCH: Kirby Smart, Kelee Ringo share heartfelt moment after beating Tennessee: ‘Thanks for believing in me’

If you want to know why Georgia players respond so well to the hard coaching by Kirby Smart, all you have to do is look at Kelee Ringo and the moment he shared with Smart after the 27-13 win over Tennessee.

Ringo had been publicly questioned in the run-up to the game by an anonymous coach in an ESPN piece. There was also audio that trickled out of practice with Ringo Yet there was Ringo, locking up Tennessee’s wide receivers and making one of the plays of the afternoon as he intercepted a pass by Hendon Hooker.

After the game, Smart and Ringo found each other. The Georgia coach jumped into Ringo’s arms, with Ringo thanking the Georgia coach for believing in him.