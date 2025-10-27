ATHENS — The SEC has announced a television network and game time for Georgia’s Nov. 8 game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Week 11 contest will start at noon ET. ESPN or ABC will broadcast the game, with a final decision being made on Sunday.

Georgia last visited Mississippi State back in 2022, with Georgia winning 45-19.

The two teams met in Athens last season, with Georgia pulling out a 41-31 win over the visiting Bulldogs.

To date, Mississippi State is 4-4 on the season, with all four losses coming in SEC play. Two of them came in overtime against Tennessee and Texas, while Mississippi State also has a two-point loss to Florida on its ledger.

Mississippi State is 1-19 in SEC games since the start of the 2023 season.

Mississippi State faces Arkansas this week, with the Bulldogs traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas.

As for Georgia, it will take on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida.

Georgia is 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in SEC play. Georgia and Florida were both off this past weekend, giving both programs time to work on each other.

“We’re working today on ourselves,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’re working on Florida. We’re working on other opponents we have coming down the road because we think it’s important to do that and get exposure to something that’s different. You don’t want to be in unfamiliar territory when you’ve got these games and these short weeks when you have time right now to look at it. So, yes, we’re going to be working on Florida. Yes, we’re working on opponents. And yes, we’re working on us.”

Florida will be led by an interim coach in Billy Gonzales, who took over for Billy Napier.

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football-Mississippi State game time, TV Network for Week 11

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN OR ABC

Date: Nov. 8

Location: Starkville, Mississippi