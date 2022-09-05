Why Mykel Williams started in his first career Georgia football game: ‘He’s going to be very good’
Georgia had not started a true freshman in the opening game of the season since 2018 when Tyson Campbell accomplished the feat. The Bulldogs have signed a top-4 recruiting class in the past four recruiting cycles, but none of those touted recruits had been able to find immediate playing time.
Until Mykel Williams lined up at defensive end on the opening play of Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon. If you talk to those around him, it’s not a surprise that Williams saw the field early for Georgia.
“First day I saw him, I thought it was Travon (Walker) back in our locker room,” offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “Just the way he practices, he’s fast, he’s physical, he moves. You see him in a 3-tech, you know you have to go otherwise he’s going to beat you.”
Williams had just one tackle on the afternoon, but only defensive tackle Jalen Carter played more snaps on the defensive line than Williams did with his 29 snaps. Georgia clearly has big plans for Williams this season. It just needs to get him the experience he needs.
He wasn’t the only freshman to make an impact on the afternoon, with Malaki Starks snagging an interception in the first quarter. He also led the team in tackles and snaps played on Saturday. Among Georgia’s 2022 signing class, Williams ranked second in snaps played.
Related: Malaki Starks makes immediate impact for new-look Georgia football defense: ‘One of the greatest interceptions I ever seen’
The Walker comparison figures to come up often with Williams, as both were 5-star defensive ends from the state of Georgia during the recruiting process. Walker though didn’t make a start until his junior year.
Related: Mykel Williams-Travon Walker comparisons aren’t slowing down entering 2022 season: ‘He’s a freak’
Williams got on the field much quicker because of the way he practices.
“Yeah, practices led to it, just like it’ll lead to him not starting,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “If he doesn’t practice well, it’s not real hard for us -- you know, you base it on who practices the best, who gives you the best chance to win. And he’s done that, really, since he’s got here. His work ethic and his humility has been off the charts.
“And if he continues to do that, coupled with his ability, then he’ll probably continue to start. But he’s got to play well and he’s got to play big for a guy that’s 260, 265.”
Perhaps most encouraging about Williams’ debut performance is the Oregon game was the least experienced he’ll ever be in a Georgia uniform. The more action he sees in a game, the better he’ll get.
Coaches, as Smart did on Monday, point out how quickly players and teams grow between their first game and their second game. That should be a scary thought for the Samford Bulldogs, who Georgia hosts this Saturday.
“The largest growth for those guys is game one, two, three in terms of reaction to their mistakes,” Smart said. “And, you know, what makes a guy -- I’ve always wondered, you know, who’s going to sell the potion that allows a player not to make the most glaring mistake, things that you repped a lot. And you have those in the first game. I’ve come to accept them. It’s more what’s your response is to them. We’ll get to find out what those young freshmen’s responses are this week.”
Just because Williams started against Oregon does not guarantee he will do so again this weekend. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Tramel Walthour also played key snaps for Georgia on Saturday and all figure to be a part of the rotation. Georgia has options at the defensive end position and Williams is one of those.
There’s trust from this team that the best players will play. It’s nothing personal when one doesn’t start, as players now it is all determined in practice. Everything on this team is earned, and not handed to a player simply because you were a 5-star player in high school.
“He’s still young, he’s got to keep working,” inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall said. “Putting in the work at practice, listening to the coaches and being coachable, he’s going to be very good.”
Trezmen Marshall explains why Mykel Williams is ‘going to be very good’
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kirby Smart: ‘No relief’ for Georgia football, glaring mistakes made in 49-3 win over Oregon
- Georgia football-Samford live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 2 game
- Watch out critics: That superb Stetson Bennett 2022 debut points right at you
- Georgia stock report: A Bull-(Dog) Market rally after 49-3 win over Oregon
- 3 final takeaways from 49-3 Georgia win: Muschamp effect, Monken chessmaster, Nightmare X-Factor
- Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon
- Georgia football-Oregon Instant observations as Bulldogs dominate Ducks in Week 1