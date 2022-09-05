Why Mykel Williams started in his first career Georgia football game: ‘He’s going to be very good’

Georgia had not started a true freshman in the opening game of the season since 2018 when Tyson Campbell accomplished the feat. The Bulldogs have signed a top-4 recruiting class in the past four recruiting cycles, but none of those touted recruits had been able to find immediate playing time. Until Mykel Williams lined up at defensive end on the opening play of Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon. If you talk to those around him, it’s not a surprise that Williams saw the field early for Georgia. “First day I saw him, I thought it was Travon (Walker) back in our locker room,” offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “Just the way he practices, he’s fast, he’s physical, he moves. You see him in a 3-tech, you know you have to go otherwise he’s going to beat you.”

Williams had just one tackle on the afternoon, but only defensive tackle Jalen Carter played more snaps on the defensive line than Williams did with his 29 snaps. Georgia clearly has big plans for Williams this season. It just needs to get him the experience he needs. He wasn’t the only freshman to make an impact on the afternoon, with Malaki Starks snagging an interception in the first quarter. He also led the team in tackles and snaps played on Saturday. Among Georgia’s 2022 signing class, Williams ranked second in snaps played. Related: Malaki Starks makes immediate impact for new-look Georgia football defense: ‘One of the greatest interceptions I ever seen’