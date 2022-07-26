National Media makes the case for why Georgia football can repeat as National Champions in 2022

And while Georgia isn’t the favorite or even the top pick in the SEC, many pundits in the national media see a way for the Bulldogs to once again come out on top. “Now I don’t make them the favorite this year, but their schedule is very favorable to get to the SEC Championship Game against Alabama,” ESPN’s Rece Davis said on First Take “As much as they lost on defense, their best defensive lineman Jalen Carter’s probably back. And Stetson Bennett is just a baller. He’s a playmaker. He’s a winner. “So I think they’ve got a decent chance. I don’t think they’re better than Alabama. But I do think that if they could pull off a win in that game, they could get to the College Football Playoff and they’re certainly talented enough to beat anyone.”

To Davis’ point on the schedule, ESPN’s Chris Low said Georgia has the easiest home schedule this year, clearing the way for the Bulldogs to get to Atlanta. The Bulldogs open with a neutral-site game against Oregon in Atlanta but the toughest home game figures to come against Tennessee, a fringe top-25 team. Georgia does have SEC road games against South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State and Kentucky. Georgia will have to have some new faces emerge, but that seems to be the case on an annual basis now with the Bulldogs due to the transfer portal and NFL draft success of Georgia. If the Bulldogs are able to successfully do that, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, Kirby Smart’s team has as good a chance of any winning it all this season.