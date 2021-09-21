Georgia football-national media-alabama-florida
091821 Athens: --- SAFETY --- Georgia defenders Jordan Davis (from left), Nolan Smith, and Quay Walker tackle South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty in the endzone for a safety to take a 23-6 lead during the second quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept 18, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

National media ponders if Georgia is the best team in the country after Alabama-Florida result

Through three games, Georgia’s defense has given up just one touchdown to this point and that came against backups in the South Carolina game.

The Georgia defense has certainly look championship-caliber through the first three weeks.

“If the Dawgs continue to grow on offense, their defense has championship material written all over it,” ESPN Chris Low wrote.

“What can we do to avoid that? But I see it, I see it every week in college football and we try to bring that to our guys’ attention.”

The Bulldogs are heavy favorites once again this week, as they visit the 1-2 Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt is coming off a home loss to Stanford. These two teams did not meet last season due to Vanderbilt having to cancel due to issues with COVID 19. The game is set for a 12 p.m. start time.

