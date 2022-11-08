National media eats crow, crowns Georgia football entering second College Football Playoff rankings reveal: ‘Georgia, I apologize’

There was a lot of public doubt regarding Georgia after the first College Football Playoff rankings. The committee slotted Georgia in third, behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. Yet following Georgia’s dominant win over Tennessee this past weekend, there isn’t expected to be much of a debate about who the No. 1 team will be in Tuesday night’s rankings. National media members, who a week ago were publicly dubious of Georgia’s ability to even beat Tennessee, are falling over themselves to proclaim Georgia as the clear No. 1 team.

“The Bulldogs certainly should be -- and this decision became much easier for the group, which struggled last week to separate Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia at No. 1,” Dinich wrote. “There were committee members who felt strongly about all three teams for the top spot, but there should be more consensus after Georgia thoroughly outplayed the Vols, the committee’s No. 1 team from a week ago, in a 27-13 win.” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach was on hand to watch Georgia put down Tennessee this past weekend in Athens. He too agreed there should be zero doubt about the Bulldogs going forward. Between the offensive and defensive performances from Georgia, it’s clear they’re the most complete team in the country at this point in time.