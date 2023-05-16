What the national media is saying about Georgia football after Bulldogs land Dylan Raiola
Even for a program like Georgia, with back-to-back national championships, landing a player of Dylan Raiola’s caliber sent a jolt through the college football landscape.
Raiola is the No. 1 overall player in the country for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He’s been tabbed as a generational quarterback, in the same vein as Arch Manning and Caleb Williams before him. Raiola is listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and hails from Phoenix.
Raiola comes from strong bloodlines, as his father, Dominic, was a center for the Detroit Lions for over a decade.
Georgia already had one of the best recruiting classes in the country, led by commitments from 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson and 4-star wide receiver Ny Carr. Adding Raiola to the mix only should help strengthen Georgia’s class. He should also help Georgia possibly land some of the top prospects in the class, such as wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mike Matthews, as well as safety KJ Bolden and linebacker Sammy Brown.
The Bulldogs now have a really good shot at landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. That comes after back-to-back national championships.
Raiola was a one-time Ohio State commit but he backed off that commitment in December. Georgia beat out USC and Nebraska to land the commitment of Raiola.
He becomes the sixth quarterback who held a 5-star rating at some point in the process to commit to Georgia. He’s the second No. 1 overall prospect to commit to Georgia, joining Nolan Smith. Justin Fields and Jacob Eason were also quarterback signees who ranked in the top five of their respective classes to sign with Georgia.
The Bulldogs now have two quarterbacks committed in the 2024 cycle, as Raiola joins Ryan Puglisi in the class. After not taking a quarterback in the 2023 cycle — as the Bulldogs missed out on the similarly-hyped Arch Manning — Georgia now seems set at the quarterback position moving forward.
As for the team, Georgia will likely enter the 2023 season as title favorites. The Bulldogs have won the last two national championships and the addition of Raiola seems to indicate Smart and the Bulldogs have no intention whatsoever of slowing down.
“I’m excited. I’ve always said, we’re built to sustain here,” Smart said after G-Day. “That’s my motto,
What landing Dylan Raiola means for Georgia football
