What the national media is saying about Georgia football after Bulldogs land Dylan Raiola

Even for a program like Georgia, with back-to-back national championships, landing a player of Dylan Raiola’s caliber sent a jolt through the college football landscape. Raiola is the No. 1 overall player in the country for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He’s been tabbed as a generational quarterback, in the same vein as Arch Manning and Caleb Williams before him. Raiola is listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and hails from Phoenix. Dawgnation Dawgnation How big of a splash will Dylan Raiola have on Georgia football recruiting?

Raiola comes from strong bloodlines, as his father, Dominic, was a center for the Detroit Lions for over a decade. Georgia already had one of the best recruiting classes in the country, led by commitments from 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson and 4-star wide receiver Ny Carr. Adding Raiola to the mix only should help strengthen Georgia’s class. He should also help Georgia possibly land some of the top prospects in the class, such as wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mike Matthews, as well as safety KJ Bolden and linebacker Sammy Brown. The Bulldogs now have a really good shot at landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. That comes after back-to-back national championships.