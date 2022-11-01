How Georgia football will go about replacing all that Nolan Smith brought to the table

ATHENS — There is no way to truly replace Nolan Smith. He does so much for this team, beyond just what he does when pressuring the quarterback. He’s capable of dropping into coverage and is an elite run defender. Yet Georgia must now attempt to do that, as Smith’s season is likely done as it is believed he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the 42-20 win over Florida. Related: Georgia football pass rusher Nolan Smith feared to have suffered season-ending injury

The next man up at the position would be senior Robert Beal. He led the team in sacks a season ago and has consistently rotated with Smith throughout the season. He now moves into the starting spot previously occupied by Smith in Georgia’s defense. On Saturday, the player who saw the greatest uptick in snaps was sophomore Chaz Chambliss. He had been dealing with a hamstring injury but the Bulldogs were pleased with how he did in filling in for Smith. Chambliss did notch a sack for the Bulldogs late in the 42-20 win.

“I think Chaz is another guy like Dan Jackson, Ladd McConkey,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “He’s been a hard-working guy for the last two years he’s been here. Injuries have hindered him a little bit but he finally got his opportunity to go play. Just like last year against Tennessee, he got a chance to go get a sack against Florida. I think that was a big thing for him.” Georgia will count on both of them to slow the vaunted Tennessee offense, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. “Well, Robert played. He played a little more number of snaps once Nolan was injured,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Chaz did a nice job coming in. It was great to get him back. Didn’t know that he would have to play that much in that role. His hamstring has still been bothering him. It bothered him a little bit the other night after the game.”