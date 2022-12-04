What social media is saying about Georgia football-Ohio State College Football Playoff matchup

Georgia now knows who it will play in the College Football Playoff, as the Bulldogs drew the Ohio State Buckeyes. This will be the first time the two teams have met since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, a game that Kirk Herbstreit played in. The Bulldogs are coming off a 50-30 win over LSU, wrapping up a 13-0 regular season for the first time in program history. Ohio State meanwhile lost 45-23 in its last outing, which came against Michigan. The Wolverines will play TCU in the other College Football Playoff semifinal.

Ohio State has a potent passing offense, led by quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. One of the big talking points will be how Georgia's secondary plays, as the Bulldogs gave up 502 passing yards to LSU on Saturday. That is the most ever in a game against a Kirby Smart defense. Some of that was dictated by the way the game played out — Georgia led 35-10 at halftime — but the Bulldogs know they will have a month to help rectify some of the defensive issues from the LSU game.

"Football's a tough, hard sport. Our guys embrace challenges," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "So I think they'll embrace the challenge of getting better. You can't say you're going to go work on one thing because then you'll be giving up on some other things. We need to work on a lot of things. "Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle poorly, teams cover poorly. Defense usually deteriorates. That's not the culture here. It won't be accepted or tolerated, so we got to fix it."