What social media is saying after Georgia football obliterates Oregon in Week 1: ‘We’ve got better players’

When you so thoroughly dominate an opponent in the manner that Georgia did on Saturday, you’re going to get a lot of people talking.

The Bulldogs did whatever they wanted to against Oregon on Saturday. Georgia rolled up 571 yards of offense at a clip of 9.2 yards per play. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game and didn’t punt until the score was 49-3 in the fourth quarter.

It was a rough debut for Dan Lanning, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart explained afterwards why that was the case.