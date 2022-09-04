What social media is saying after Georgia football obliterates Oregon in Week 1: ‘We’ve got better players’
When you so thoroughly dominate an opponent in the manner that Georgia did on Saturday, you’re going to get a lot of people talking.
The Bulldogs did whatever they wanted to against Oregon on Saturday. Georgia rolled up 571 yards of offense at a clip of 9.2 yards per play. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game and didn’t punt until the score was 49-3 in the fourth quarter.
It was a rough debut for Dan Lanning, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart explained afterwards why that was the case.
“He’s going to do a really good job at Oregon. He’s relentless, and they’ll bounce back from this, and he knows that we’ve got better players,” Smart said. “He’ll never say it, but he knows we’ve got better players, and I respect how he works.”
Many in the national media were very impressed with what they saw from Georgia on Saturday. This was a team that had to replace 15 NFL draft picks from last season, five of which were first-rounders on defense.
Yet it didn’t matter. In part because the Georgia offense overwhelmed the Ducks with just about every weapon it had. Kenny McIntosh had over 117 receiving yards. Ladd McConkey had two touchdowns and was consistently making Oregon defenders look foolish. Darnell Washington dragged and hurdled Oregon defenders.