What social media is saying after Georgia football obliterates Oregon in Week 1: ‘We’ve got better players’

    Dawgnation Logo
    (11) Oregon
    3
    Final
    49
    (3) Georgia
    • Kent State
      20
      Final
      Washington
      45
      Boise State
      17
      Final
      Oregon State
      34
      Western Kentucky
      49
      Final
      Hawai'i
      17
    • Florida State
      Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
      LSU
      (4) Clemson
      Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
      Georgia Tech
      Louisville
      Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
      UCF
      Boise State
      Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
      New Mexico
    • William & Mary
      41
      Final
      Charlotte
      24
      Eastern Kentucky
      34
      Final
      Eastern Michigan
      42
      Western Michigan
      13
      Final
      (15) Michigan State
      35
      Virginia Tech
      17
      Final
      Old Dominion
      20
    • Temple
      0
      Final
      Duke
      30
      Tennessee Tech
      10
      Final
      Kansas
      56
      Illinois
      20
      Final
      Indiana
      23
      TCU
      38
      Final
      Colorado
      13
    • Delaware
      14
      Final
      Navy
      7
      Rutgers
      22
      Final
      Boston College
      21
      Buffalo
      10
      Final
      Maryland
      31
      Sam Houston State
      0
      Final
      (6) Texas A&M
      31
    • Colorado State
      7
      Final
      (8) Michigan
      51
      North Carolina
      63
      Final
      Appalachian State
      61
      South Dakota State
      3
      Final
      Iowa
      7
      (13) North Carolina State
      21
      Final
      East Carolina
      20
    • Richmond
      17
      Final
      Virginia
      34
      Northern Iowa
      17
      Final
      Air Force
      48
      Southeast Missouri State
      10
      Final
      Iowa State
      42
      Bowling Green
      17
      Final
      UCLA
      45
    • (23) Cincinnati
      24
      Final
      (19) Arkansas
      31
      (24) Houston
      37
      Final
      UTSA
      35
      Bethune-Cookman
      13
      Final
      (16) Miami (FL)
      70
      UTEP
      13
      Final
      (9) Oklahoma
      45
    • North Dakota
      17
      Final
      Nebraska
      38
      Arizona
      38
      Final
      San Diego State
      20
      Tulsa
      37
      Final
      Wyoming
      40
      Norfolk State
      3
      Final
      Marshall
      55
    • UC Davis
      13
      Final
      California
      34
      (25) BYU
      50
      Final
      South Florida
      21
      Troy
      10
      Final
      (21) Ole Miss
      28
      Nicholls State
      7
      Final
      South Alabama
      48
    • Texas State
      14
      Final
      Nevada
      38
      Florida Atlantic
      38
      Final
      Ohio
      41
      Middle Tennessee
      7
      Final
      James Madison
      44
      Rice
      14
      Final
      (14) USC
      66
    • Morgan State
      7
      Final
      Georgia Southern
      59
      South Dakota
      0
      Final
      Kansas State
      34
      Liberty
      29
      Final
      Southern Miss
      27
      UMass
      10
      Final
      Tulane
      42
    • Elon
      31
      Final
      Vanderbilt
      42
      Illinois State
      0
      Final
      (18) Wisconsin
      38
      Mercer
      16
      Final
      Auburn
      42
      Miami (OH)
      13
      Final
      (20) Kentucky
      37
    • Albany
      10
      Final
      (10) Baylor
      69
      Army
      28
      Final
      Coastal Carolina
      38
      (7) Utah
      26
      Final
      Florida
      29
      Southeastern Louisiana
      7
      Final
      Louisiana
      24
    • Grambling State
      3
      Final
      Arkansas State
      58
      Memphis
      23
      Final
      Mississippi State
      49
      Georgia State
      14
      Final
      South Carolina
      35
      Utah State
      0
      Final
      (1) Alabama
      55
    • SMU
      48
      Final
      North Texas
      10
      (5) Notre Dame
      10
      Final
      (2) Ohio State
      21
      Louisville
      7
      Final
      Syracuse
      31
      Louisiana-Monroe
      10
      Final
      Texas
      52
    • Murray State
      10
      Final
      Texas Tech
      63
      Maine
      0
      Final
      New Mexico
      41
      Colgate
      10
      Final
      Stanford
      41
      Idaho
      17
      Final
      Washington State
      24
    • Kent State
      20
      Final
      Washington
      45
      Boise State
      17
      Final
      Oregon State
      34
      Western Kentucky
      49
      Final
      Hawai'i
      17
    • Florida State
      Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
      LSU
      (4) Clemson
      Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
      Georgia Tech
      Louisville
      Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
      UCF
      Boise State
      Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
      New Mexico
    Georgia football-social media-Oregon
    090322 Atlanta: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon Dan Lanning embrace at the end of the game after Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

    What social media is saying after Georgia football obliterates Oregon in Week 1: ‘We’ve got better players’

    @Kconnorriley
    Posted

    When you so thoroughly dominate an opponent in the manner that Georgia did on Saturday, you’re going to get a lot of people talking.

    The Bulldogs did whatever they wanted to against Oregon on Saturday. Georgia rolled up 571 yards of offense at a clip of 9.2 yards per play. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game and didn’t punt until the score was 49-3 in the fourth quarter.

    It was a rough debut for Dan Lanning, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart explained afterwards why that was the case.

    “He’s going to do a really good job at Oregon. He’s relentless, and they’ll bounce back from this, and he knows that we’ve got better players,” Smart said. “He’ll never say it, but he knows we’ve got better players, and I respect how he works.”

    Many in the national media were very impressed with what they saw from Georgia on Saturday. This was a team that had to replace 15 NFL draft picks from last season, five of which were first-rounders on defense.

    Yet it didn’t matter. In part because the Georgia offense overwhelmed the Ducks with just about every weapon it had. Kenny McIntosh had over 117 receiving yards. Ladd McConkey had two touchdowns and was consistently making Oregon defenders look foolish. Darnell Washington dragged and hurdled Oregon defenders.

    Leave a Comment