Early Senior Bowl selections offer hints on 2022 Georgia football roster outlook
The Georgia Bulldogs will be well represented at one of the premier NFL draft events for the 2022 cycle. As of now, a total of eight Bulldogs have accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Senior Bowl, held in Mobile, Ala. The game will take place on Feb. 5, with practice occurring the week before.
It will be a major opportunity for those selected to impress NFL decision-makers ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. As it stands, the eight Georgia players to have accepted their invitation are:
- Running back James Cook
- Offensive guard Justin Shaffer
- Offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer
- Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt
- Inside linebacker Channing Tindall
- Inside linebacker Quay Walker
- Cornerback Derion Kendrick
- Punter Jake Camarda
Georgia could have more players represented at the event, but as it stands eight is still a strong turnout.
Of those eight, six will forgo an extra year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 season in 2020. Devonte Wyatt and Justin Shaffer both took advantage of that this season and the move has paid off for those two.
The accepted invitations give us a better idea of how Georgia’s 2022 roster will begin to look. As always, there’s heavy turnover at the end of every college football season and Georgia is no different than the other elite programs that lose a number of key contributors.
New left side of the offensive line
We’ll begin on the offensive line, where we now know the Bulldogs will have to replace their starting left tackle and left guard in Salyer and Shaffer.
Salyer has started nine games for Georgia this season, missing four games due to a foot injury. Shaffer has started every game at left guard for Georgia this year. Add in the 2020 season, and the duo has a combined 42 starts for Georgia over the last two seasons.
With Salyer missing time due to injury, we know Broderick Jones is his most likely replacement. The redshirt freshman started all four games in the absence of Salyer and figures to only get better with another year in Georgia’s strength and conditioning program.
Guard is a more interesting story. The Bulldogs will get Tate Ratledge back from a foot injury that sidelined him for the season. He had a strong offseason prior to the injury and would’ve been a key part of Georgia’s offensive line this season. Warren Ericson is also set to return for Georgia. He’s started the last 12 games at right guard in place of Ratledge.
Related: Georgia football lands 5 on 2021 Coaches’ All-SEC first team
Losing Wyatt and Davis will be a blow, but there’s good depth behind them. Zion Logue, Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse and others have come along over the course of the season and should be well-positioned to make a bigger difference next season for the Bulldogs. Georgia is also bringing in a stout defensive line class, headlined by Mykel Willams and Bear Alexander.
But make no mistake about, Carter will be the biggest name to know on Georgia’s defensive line in 2022.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football 3 things: Brock Bowers’ brilliance, Kirk Herbstreit confident in Georgia bounceback
- Kirby Smart must answer one question for the Georgia offense: Is JT Daniels even an option anymore?
- What is and isn’t fixable for Georgia football as it enters College Football Playoff
- Georgia football players on facing Michigan: ‘We’ve got to take what’s ours’
- ‘We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and get a new plan’: How Georgia’s secondary became a weakness
- Christen Miller: The latest on his recruiting process is a good read, but watching his Tray Scott impression is pure gold
- Everything Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett have said about the Georgia quarterback position after losing to Alabama