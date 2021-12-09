Early Senior Bowl selections offer hints on 2022 Georgia football roster outlook

The Georgia Bulldogs will be well represented at one of the premier NFL draft events for the 2022 cycle. As of now, a total of eight Bulldogs have accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Senior Bowl, held in Mobile, Ala. The game will take place on Feb. 5, with practice occurring the week before. It will be a major opportunity for those selected to impress NFL decision-makers ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. As it stands, the eight Georgia players to have accepted their invitation are: Running back James Cook

Offensive guard Justin Shaffer

Offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt

Inside linebacker Channing Tindall

Inside linebacker Quay Walker

Cornerback Derion Kendrick

Punter Jake Camarda Georgia could have more players represented at the event, but as it stands eight is still a strong turnout.

Of those eight, six will forgo an extra year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 season in 2020. Devonte Wyatt and Justin Shaffer both took advantage of that this season and the move has paid off for those two. The accepted invitations give us a better idea of how Georgia’s 2022 roster will begin to look. As always, there’s heavy turnover at the end of every college football season and Georgia is no different than the other elite programs that lose a number of key contributors. New left side of the offensive line We’ll begin on the offensive line, where we now know the Bulldogs will have to replace their starting left tackle and left guard in Salyer and Shaffer.