‘We like to grow NFL backs here:’ Georgia football poised to get even more out of its running backs in 2022

If things work out the way they might in 2022, there’s a real chance Georgia may once again have a great rushing attack on the offensive side of the ball.

Georgia’s rushing attack was good in 2021. When it needed to pick up yards, whether it be late in games against Clemson or Alabama, it proved capable of doing so. But great would not be a word used to describe Georgia’s ability to run the ball last season.

The final piece of the puzzle as to why Georgia may have more productive seasons from its running backs comes from the guys blocking for them. Georgia’s offensive line last season, much like its running game, was good yet not great. The Bulldogs averaged 5.26 yards per carry last season, an improvement over the 2019 and 2020 seasons but still less than that of the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.

Injuries played a part in how the offensive line performed last season. Jamaree Salyer, Tate Ratledge and Warren Ericson all missed time last season due to injury, while Sedrick Van Pran spent much of the second half of the season playing with an injured wrist.

Those injuries may have ended up benefiting this team. It gave players such as Broderick Jones and Xavier Truss a chance to get more first-team reps than they normally would’ve. Now Jones is the obvious starting left tackle for Georgia.

The Bulldogs do still have to figure out the offensive guard position as Ericson, Ratledge, Truss and Devin Willock are all competing to start. But Georgia and new offensive line coach Stacey Searles potentially have four players who could start at either of the two positions. That’s a rare luxury in the modern age of college football.

In the last five NFL drafts, Georgia has had five running backs taken. Running backs Dell McGee clearly knows what he is doing. And with some small tweaks — be it an improved offensive line, better injury luck for Milton or a higher usage rate for McIntosh — Georgia seems poised to once again maximize the talents of its running backs.

“We like to grow NFL backs here, so to do that you’ve got to use them in the passing game,” Smart said.

