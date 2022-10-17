Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi

He becomes the first quarterback prospect to commit to Georgia since Gunner Stockton did so in January of 2021.

Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his commitment to Georgia on Sunday evening.

It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty.

He can throw the football over 70-yards. He’s got a low 90′s fastball. And the team Georgia had to beat out to land Puglisi was the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Puglisi recently spoke with DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell about what impressed him the most about the Bulldogs.

“I love Georgia,” he said. “I have since the day they offered me and even before that. Something that floats my eye to them is they are very explosive. Coach [Kirby] Smart is a very down-to-earth guy. Easy to talk to. Same with Coach Monk. Coach [Scott] Cochran and all those guys. Coach Coop [Director of Recruiting Relations David Cooper] as well. Everyone on the coaching staff I talk to has been down-to-earth and easy to talk to. That’s definitely a plus and obviously, Athens is a great atmosphere to be a part of.”

Georgia has gotten off to a strong start to its 2024 recruiting class. It currently sits at No. 3 for the cycle with five commitments. All five players are on the offensive side of the ball, as Puglisi joins tight end Landen Thomas, wide receivers Ny Carr and Sacovie White and running back Tovani Mizell.

The Bulldogs have picked up three commitments in the past week, with Puglisi and White joining the 2024 class and running back Roderick Robinson pledging to the 2023 recruiting class.

Georgia has the No. 2 ranked class in the 2023 cycle, even without a quarterback.

As for the on-field results, Georgia is coming off a 55-0 win over Vanderbilt this past weekend. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country and enter an off week. Georgia will face Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. on Oct. 29 and then host No. 3 Tennessee back in Sanford Stadium on Nov. 5.

