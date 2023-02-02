Dawgnation Logo
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with the Coaches' Trophy as Georgia celebrates going back-to-back to win the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga.

What social media is saying about Georgia football post-National Signing Day

While there wasn’t a lot of fireworks on National Signing Day, Georgia fans still had plenty to talk about it.

The Bulldogs did not pick up any players in the 2023 cycle, Georgia landed a major commitment in the 2024 class in the form of Ellis Robinson.

He is the No. 1 ranked cornerback for the 2024 signing class. Robinson is the No. 7 overall player for the 2024 cycle, and is now the highest-committed player in Georgia’s 2024 class.

The addition of Robinson gave Georgia the No. 1 overall class for the 2024 recruiting cycle as well. While there’s still a long way to go, Georgia has gotten off to a great start in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Bulldogs already have 10 commitments, with eight of them ranked among the top 100 overall prospects.

