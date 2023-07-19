What social media is saying about Georgia football at 2023 SEC Media Days

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
NASHVILLE — Georgia football had its moment in the sun on Tuesday at SEC media days, with Kirby Smart, Brock Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran and Kamari Lassiter all meeting with the various media outlets throughout the day.

Georgia’s message was clear when speaking. While acknowledging that the Bulldogs will be aiming for a three-peat, Smart’s program is focused on doing the work to win a national championship this season.

And they know it won’t be easy.

“The threat for us is complacency. The first thing you have to do is acknowledge that it’s a threat,” Smart said. “Like if you acknowledge the complacency is a threat, it’s the first step towards stomping it out. So we look for two things when we look for people to join our organization. I’m not talking about players, I’m talking about anybody in our organization. Do they love football and do they embrace being part of something bigger than themselves. Are they selfless.”

