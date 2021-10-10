Social media praises another dominant Georgia performance, Ladd McConkey

Georgia’s 2018 signing class was ranked No. 1 in the country. Many of those plays, Zamir White, Adam Anderson, James Cook, Jamaree Salyer, etc., all seniors now. They’ve all gone 4-0 against the Auburn Tigers in their career.

The Bulldogs pulled out another strong performance, winning 34-10 on the road against the No. 18 Tigers. It was the fifth-straight win for Georgia over Auburn, dating back to the 2017 SEC Championship Game.

It wasn’t a perfect day from Georgia, as the Bulldogs did trail from the first time all season. But Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless on Saturday, completing 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. The defense did give up a touchdown but held Auburn to a season-worst output in terms of yards and points.