  • LSU
    21
    Final
    (16) Kentucky
    42
    (1) Alabama
    38
    Final
    Texas A&M
    41
  • South Carolina
    20
    Final
    Tennessee
    45
    Vanderbilt
    0
    Final
    (20) Florida
    42
    (13) Arkansas
    51
    Final
    (17) Ole Miss
    52
    North Texas
    35
    Final
    Missouri
    48
Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the Bulldogs’ game with Auburn in Jordan–Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Social media praises another dominant Georgia performance, Ladd McConkey

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia’s 2018 signing class was ranked No. 1 in the country. Many of those plays, Zamir White, Adam Anderson, James Cook, Jamaree Salyer, etc., all seniors now. They’ve all gone 4-0 against the Auburn Tigers in their career.

The Bulldogs pulled out another strong performance, winning 34-10 on the road against the No. 18 Tigers. It was the fifth-straight win for Georgia over Auburn, dating back to the 2017 SEC Championship Game.

It wasn’t a perfect day from Georgia, as the Bulldogs did trail from the first time all season. But Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless on Saturday, completing 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. The defense did give up a touchdown but held Auburn to a season-worst output in terms of yards and points.

The last time Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the AP and Coaches Poll came back in 2008. Georgia held the No. 1 spot in the 2017 College Football Playoff rankings, but it relinquished that spot after a loss to Auburn.

Georgia’s schedule won’t get any easier, as the No.1 ranking comes on the same weekend the Bulldogs host No. 16 Kentucky. The Wildcats are coming off a commanding 42-21 win over LSU and are 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Kentucky will be the third-consecutive ranked team that the Bulldogs play.

Georgia and Kentucky are set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start, with CBS airing the game. Georgia has not lost to Kentucky since Kirby Smart became the head coach at Georgia.

