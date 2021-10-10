Social media praises another dominant Georgia performance, Ladd McConkey
Georgia’s 2018 signing class was ranked No. 1 in the country. Many of those plays, Zamir White, Adam Anderson, James Cook, Jamaree Salyer, etc., all seniors now. They’ve all gone 4-0 against the Auburn Tigers in their career.
The Bulldogs pulled out another strong performance, winning 34-10 on the road against the No. 18 Tigers. It was the fifth-straight win for Georgia over Auburn, dating back to the 2017 SEC Championship Game.
It wasn’t a perfect day from Georgia, as the Bulldogs did trail from the first time all season. But Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless on Saturday, completing 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. The defense did give up a touchdown but held Auburn to a season-worst output in terms of yards and points.
Related: Georgia football set to assume No. 1 ranking, Alabama falls to Texas A&M
The last time Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the AP and Coaches Poll came back in 2008. Georgia held the No. 1 spot in the 2017 College Football Playoff rankings, but it relinquished that spot after a loss to Auburn.
Georgia’s schedule won’t get any easier, as the No.1 ranking comes on the same weekend the Bulldogs host No. 16 Kentucky. The Wildcats are coming off a commanding 42-21 win over LSU and are 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Kentucky will be the third-consecutive ranked team that the Bulldogs play.
Georgia and Kentucky are set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start, with CBS airing the game. Georgia has not lost to Kentucky since Kirby Smart became the head coach at Georgia.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- How Georgia football is and isn’t impacted by the Alabama loss, No. 1 ranking
- Georgia football report card: Bulldogs pass road test with 34-10 win over Auburn
- Georgia football set to assume No. 1 ranking, Alabama falls to Texas A&M
- WATCH Auburn QB Bo Nix: Georgia got away with penalty, Aaron Murray and Tim Tebow agree
- Georgia offense flips the script in 34-10 win over Auburn
- Georgia football instant observations following convincing road win over Auburn
- Georgia updates injury status for Jamaree Salyer in Auburn game
- Auburn DB ejected after brutal hit on Stetson Bennett