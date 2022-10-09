Social media reacts to Georgia football win over Auburn: ‘Ah, well, it wasn’t perfect, so I’m going to be miserable’

It wasn’t all perfect on Saturday but when looking at the total picture, it’s hard not to be too upset about a four-touchdown drubbing.

Some of the recent ailments for Georgia were rectified on Saturday. The Bulldogs ran for a season-best 292 yards on the afternoon. The defense was stellar, save for one long play from Auburn. And Georgia scored touchdowns on all five of its trips into the red zone.

ATHENS — At the end of the day, Georgia fans had plenty to be happy about. The Bulldogs pulled away from rival Auburn, cruising to a 42-10 victory over the visiting Tigers. It marks six straight wins over Auburn, who hasn’t won in Athens since 2005.

The most pressing concern coming out of the Auburn game would be the performance of Stetson Bennett and the passing offense. The senior quarterback had a pedestrian first half, completing 7 of his 13 passing attempts for 25 yards. He was then stripped on the opening possession of the second half and lost a fumble that gifted the first points of the game to Auburn.

Bennett also misfired on two long passes to Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey where better balls likely would’ve ended in touchdowns.

The senior quarterback though did finish on a stronger note, completing 15 of his 19 second-half pass attempts. He also ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run that looked more like he was running down Milledge Avenue rather than the teeth of the Auburn defense.

Bennett knows he has to be better. But he’s also not going to let some shaky moments eschew what was an overall strong day. Bennett now finishes his career 3-0 as a starter against Auburn.

“We let people tell us how we should feel about a 42-10 SEC victory against Auburn,” Bennett said. “Like, enjoy it. Yeah, we have things to clean up, but that’s football. We’re not perfect. We should want to be, but we shouldn’t kill ourselves if we’re not. I have things to get better at — a million things. But just beat Auburn. We should be happy.

“We’re just getting to, ‘Ah, well, it wasn’t perfect, so I’m going to be miserable.’”