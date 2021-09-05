‘Unreal’ defensive effort has social media buzzing about Georgia football
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Georgia offense was far from great against Clemson. It scored just three points and threw for only 135 yards.
And yet most of the post-game chatter wasn’t about the group’s struggles in yet another big game.
That’s how dominant the Georgia defense was in the 10-3 win over the No. 3 Tigers.
The Georgia defense left Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei flustered all night. He was sacked seven times and under constant siege thanks to Georgia’s defensive front.
A thin secondary also made the play of the game when Chris Smith intercepted a Uiagalelei pass. Smith returned the interception 74-yards for what proved to be the game’s only touchdown.