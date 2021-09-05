10
Final
3
(5) Georgia(3) Clemson
  • North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN Networks @11:00
    Mississippi State
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM
    (16) LSU
  • Bowling Green
    6
    Final
    Tennessee
    38
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Final
    Kentucky
    45
    Rice
    17
    Final
    Arkansas
    38
    (1) Alabama
    44
    Final
    (14) Miami (FL)
    13
  • Central Michigan
    24
    Final
    Missouri
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Mississippi State
    35
    Akron
    10
    Final
    Auburn
    60
    Eastern Illinois
    0
    Final
    South Carolina
    46
  • Florida Atlantic
    14
    Final
    (13) Florida
    35
    Kent State
    10
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    41
    East Tennessee State
    23
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    3
    (16) LSU
    27
    Final
    UCLA
    38
Georgia football-defense-social media
090421 Charlotte: Georgia players celebrate a 10-3 victory over Clemson in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, in Charlotte. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

‘Unreal’ defensive effort has social media buzzing about Georgia football

@Kconnorriley
Posted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Georgia offense was far from great against Clemson. It scored just three points and threw for only 135 yards.

And yet most of the post-game chatter wasn’t about the group’s struggles in yet another big game.

That’s how dominant the Georgia defense was in the 10-3 win over the No. 3 Tigers.

The Georgia defense left Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei flustered all night. He was sacked seven times and under constant siege thanks to Georgia’s defensive front.

Related: How the Georgia football pass rush ‘frustrated and confused’ Clemson’s offense

A thin secondary also made the play of the game when Chris Smith intercepted a Uiagalelei pass. Smith returned the interception 74-yards for what proved to be the game’s only touchdown.