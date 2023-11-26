Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.
3 things from Kirby Smart, Georgia parting shots from 31-23 win over …
Georgia football injury report: Why Brock Bowers didn’t play, status …
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia beats Georgia Tech, begins …
Georgia football-Georgia Tech instant observations as Bulldogs run …
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s win vs. Georgia Tech
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.