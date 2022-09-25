Social media reaction to win over Kent State illustrates we’re in a new era for Georgia football

ATHENS — We’re truly living in a new era of Georgia football.

The Bulldogs came away with a 39-22 win over Kent State on Saturday. The Bulldogs didn’t punt on the afternoon. It sacked Kent State three times, while Christopher Smith came down with an interception.

Yet the tenor amongst the Georgia team was one of disappointment. In a game they led by double-digits for the entire second half, the Bulldogs know they did not play up to their standard on Saturday.