Social media reaction to win over Kent State illustrates we’re in a new era for Georgia football

Kent State
22
Final
39
(1) Georgia
  • Wyoming
    24
    Final
    (19) BYU
    38
    Stanford
    22
    Final
    (18) Washington
    40
    (13) Utah
    34
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
    Western Michigan
    6
    Final
    San Jose State
    34
  • Utah State
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (19) BYU
    Tulane
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Houston
    UTSA
    Fri, 9/30 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    San Diego State
    Sat, 10/1 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Boise State
  • (18) Washington
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    UCLA
    New Mexico
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS Sports Network @3:00 AM ET
    UNLV
    Virginia
    20
    Final
    Syracuse
    22
    Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
  • Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
    Duke
    27
    Final
    Kansas
    35
    (17) Baylor
    31
    Final
    Iowa State
    24
    Missouri
    14
    Final
    Auburn
    17
  • Maryland
    27
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    34
    Rhode Island
    24
    Final
    (24) Pittsburgh
    45
    TCU
    42
    Final
    SMU
    34
    Buffalo
    50
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    31
  • South Florida
    3
    Final
    Louisville
    41
    Central Michigan
    14
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    33
    (5) Clemson
    51
    Final
    (21) Wake Forest
    45
    Bowling Green
    14
    Final
    Mississippi State
    45
  • Fordham
    52
    Final
    Ohio
    59
    UCLA
    45
    Final
    Colorado
    17
    UMass
    0
    Final
    Temple
    28
    North Texas
    34
    Final
    Memphis
    44
  • (20) Florida
    33
    Final
    (11) Tennessee
    38
    Minnesota
    34
    Final
    Michigan State
    7
    James Madison
    32
    Final
    Appalachian State
    28
    Notre Dame
    45
    Final
    North Carolina
    32
  • Middle Tennessee
    45
    Final
    (25) Miami (FL)
    31
    Florida International
    0
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    73
    Texas Southern
    24
    Final
    UTSA
    52
    Indiana
    24
    Final
    Cincinnati
    45
  • (22) Texas
    34
    Final
    Texas Tech
    37
    Toledo
    14
    Final
    San Diego State
    17
    (15) Oregon
    44
    Final
    Washington State
    41
    Sacramento State
    41
    Final
    Colorado State
    10
  • Georgia Tech
    10
    Final
    UCF
    27
    Tulsa
    27
    Final
    (16) Ole Miss
    35
    Arizona
    31
    Final
    California
    49
    Ball State
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    34
  • Arkansas State
    26
    Final
    Old Dominion
    29
    Navy
    23
    Final
    East Carolina
    20
    Rice
    27
    Final
    Houston
    34
    Akron
    12
    Final
    Liberty
    21
  • Southern Miss
    27
    Final
    Tulane
    24
    UNLV
    34
    Final
    Utah State
    24
    Northern Illinois
    23
    Final
    (8) Kentucky
    31
    (10) Arkansas
    21
    Final
    (23) Texas A&M
    23
  • Louisiana Tech
    14
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
    Marshall
    7
    Final
    Troy
    16
    Iowa
    27
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Houston Christian
    0
    Final
    Texas State
    34
  • Wisconsin
    21
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    52
    Charlotte
    20
    Final
    South Carolina
    56
    Miami (OH)
    17
    Final
    Northwestern
    14
    Vanderbilt
    3
    Final
    (2) Alabama
    55
  • UConn
    10
    Final
    (12) North Carolina State
    41
    Florida Atlantic
    26
    Final
    Purdue
    28
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    LSU
    38
    Louisiana
    17
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    21
  • Kansas State
    41
    Final
    (6) Oklahoma
    34
    Boston College
    14
    Final
    Florida State
    44
    Hawai'i
    26
    Final
    New Mexico State
    45
    (7) USC
    17
    Final
    Oregon State
    14
092422 Athens: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confers with Stetson Bennett during a time out on a scoring drive against Kent State during the fourth quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Social media reaction to win over Kent State illustrates we’re in a new era for Georgia football

@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — We’re truly living in a new era of Georgia football.

The Bulldogs came away with a 39-22 win over Kent State on Saturday. The Bulldogs didn’t punt on the afternoon. It sacked Kent State three times, while Christopher Smith came down with an interception.

Yet the tenor amongst the Georgia team was one of disappointment. In a game they led by double-digits for the entire second half, the Bulldogs know they did not play up to their standard on Saturday.

