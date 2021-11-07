Social media celebrates Mark Richt and another dominant Georgia win, laughs at Florida collapse

Saturday was not a good day for the top teams in the country. Previously unbeaten teams Michigan State and Wake Forest both lost. Alabama and Cincinnati found themselves in one-score games, while neither Oregon or Ohio State looked all that impressive in their wins.

And then there was Georgia. As has been the case all season, the Bulldogs showed why they’re considered a cut above the rest of the sport.

Even on a day where Georgia admittedly displayed subpar effort, the Bulldogs still cruised to a 43-6 victory.