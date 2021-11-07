Missouri
  • Tennessee
    45
    Final
    (18) Kentucky
    42
    Florida
    17
    Final
    South Carolina
    40
  • Liberty
    14
    Final
    (15) Ole Miss
    27
    (12) Auburn
    3
    Final
    (13) Texas A&M
    20
    Mississippi State
    28
    Final
    Arkansas
    31
    LSU
    14
    Final
    (3) Alabama
    20
110621 ATHENS: Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson leaps in the air celebrating along with Georgia fans as the fourth down pass attempt to Missouri tight end Daniel Parker falls incomplete in the endzone during the final minutes of the fourth quarter holding Missouri to 2 fieldgoals for a 43-6 victory in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Social media celebrates Mark Richt and another dominant Georgia win, laughs at Florida collapse

Posted

Saturday was not a good day for the top teams in the country. Previously unbeaten teams Michigan State and Wake Forest both lost. Alabama and Cincinnati found themselves in one-score games, while neither Oregon or Ohio State looked all that impressive in their wins.

And then there was Georgia. As has been the case all season, the Bulldogs showed why they’re considered a cut above the rest of the sport.

Even on a day where Georgia admittedly displayed subpar effort, the Bulldogs still cruised to a 43-6 victory.