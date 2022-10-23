Social media ponders Georgia football after impressive Oregon win

The Georgia Bulldogs were off this weekend, their first break since the start of the 2022 season. But the college football world didn’t stop, with plenty of top teams in action.

The result that caught the most people’s eyes was Oregon’s dominant win over No. 9 UCLA. While the final score showed a 45-30 win for the No. 10 Ducks, the game was not that close. Bo Nix starred once again, throwing five touchdown passes in the win.

The Ducks clearly look to be the class of the PAC-12 at this point. And that should only strengthen Georgia’s resume, as the Bulldogs have an emphatic 49-3 win over Oregon that took place all the way back in Week 1.