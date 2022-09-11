Social media makes strong case for Georgia football being No. 1 after chaotic Week 2

Georgia’s win over Samford this past weekend was rather uninspiring. The Bulldogs settled for more field goals, four, than touchdowns, three.

The performance was still strong enough to earn a 33-0 win thanks to a stout performance from the Georgia defense, but the Bulldogs recognize Saturday was not up their standard.

“The offense didn’t score the touchdowns they needed to,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They did that the first game and we didn’t today. We have to go back and watch the tape. We have to get better at that. We can’t get end games just kicking field goals.”