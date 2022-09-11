Social media makes strong case for Georgia football being No. 1 after chaotic Week 2
Georgia’s win over Samford this past weekend was rather uninspiring. The Bulldogs settled for more field goals, four, than touchdowns, three.
The performance was still strong enough to earn a 33-0 win thanks to a stout performance from the Georgia defense, but the Bulldogs recognize Saturday was not up their standard.
“The offense didn’t score the touchdowns they needed to,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They did that the first game and we didn’t today. We have to go back and watch the tape. We have to get better at that. We can’t get end games just kicking field goals.”
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, a number of other tops teams failed to play up to a similar standard. Three top-10 teams lost, with Texas A&M and Notre Dame both doing so as home favorites.
Add in Alabama’s listless win over a Texas team that saw starting quarterback Quinn Ewers exit the game with an injury, and it was a week where the top teams in the sport weren’t at their best.
Many in the college football shared their thoughts on what was a chaotic weekend in the sport. Georgia very clearly avoided said chaos and has established itself as one of the best teams.