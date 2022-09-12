Georgia football gaining, ignoring No. 1 ranking perfectly illustrates ‘the Georgia standard’

It speaks to where the Georgia football program is at that having the No. 1 ranking is such a non-story. “(I’m) a lot more worried about how we execute a combo block than I am worried about what we’re ranked,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “And hopefully the kids are the same way.” Related: Georgia football moves to No. 1 in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3

While not every play can attest to the concern about combo blocks, Georgia players are very much buying into the message being put forth by Smart. The ranking, achieved thanks to Georgia’s strong start and a lackluster performance from Alabama, means little to Georgia. Especially in the third week of the college football season. “I think his biggest thing is he wants us to be hungry, work hard,” Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran said. “I think a staple of this program is working hard throughout the week so we can minimize mistakes in the game. We don’t take anything for granted throughout the week. Making sure we’re able to play to the standard we need to.”