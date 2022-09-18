Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football-South Carolina-social media
Malaki Starks had an interception in Georgia's 48-7 win over South Carolina (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Social media reacts to another dominant Georgia football win over South Carolina: ‘A tremendous machine of death’

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia and South Carolina have met 75 times in football. None of the previous 74 meetings have been as lopsided as Saturday’s 48-7 for Georgia. And the game wasn’t even that close.

Behind another strong Stetson Bennett performance, Georgia was up 38-0 midway through the third quarter. It was 48-0 deep into the fourth quarter, before South Carolina finally scored.

“I told them before the game right before we came out, there is a muscle we haven’t used,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And the muscle we have not flexed is our composure muscle. I had Branson Robinson stand up in front of the room and say this is what our composure muscle looks like. If your composure muscle looks like Branson Robinson, there’s a good chance you need to flex it.

The big star of the day was Brock Bowers. He turned in a three-touchdown performance while hauling in five receptions for 121 yards.

Related: Brock Bowers erupts for Georgia football against South Carolina: ‘Ticking time bomb’

It wasn’t just the big statistical day that made Bowers’ performance so impressive. It was the way in which he scored. Effortlessly gliding in on an end-around. Plucking a Bennett pass out of the air and getting two feet down against a hapless South Carolina defender.

