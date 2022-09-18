Social media reacts to another dominant Georgia football win over South Carolina: ‘A tremendous machine of death’
Georgia and South Carolina have met 75 times in football. None of the previous 74 meetings have been as lopsided as Saturday’s 48-7 for Georgia. And the game wasn’t even that close.
Behind another strong Stetson Bennett performance, Georgia was up 38-0 midway through the third quarter. It was 48-0 deep into the fourth quarter, before South Carolina finally scored.
“I told them before the game right before we came out, there is a muscle we haven’t used,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And the muscle we have not flexed is our composure muscle. I had Branson Robinson stand up in front of the room and say this is what our composure muscle looks like. If your composure muscle looks like Branson Robinson, there’s a good chance you need to flex it.
The big star of the day was Brock Bowers. He turned in a three-touchdown performance while hauling in five receptions for 121 yards.
It wasn’t just the big statistical day that made Bowers’ performance so impressive. It was the way in which he scored. Effortlessly gliding in on an end-around. Plucking a Bennett pass out of the air and getting two feet down against a hapless South Carolina defender.