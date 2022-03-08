Georgia football reveals salary information for new offensive line coach Stacy Searels

New Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels will make $650,000 according to an open records request obtained by DawgNation. Searels is replacing Matt Luke, who stepped down in February in order to spend more time with his family. Searels will make a good bit less than Luke, as Luke was slated to make $900,000 this coming season. Searels was the offensive line coach at North Carolina for the past two seasons. He previously coached the offensive line at Georgia from 2007 through 2010. Related: Matt Luke talks about his surprising decision to leave UGA

Georgia’s highest-paid assistant coach will be Todd Monken, as the offensive coordinator returns and is currently set to make $1.25 million. The 2022 season will be Monken’s third at Georgia. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has not yet gotten a new contract after leading GEorgia to a National Championship but the expectation is for that to get done at some point this offseason. Smart is 66-15 since becoming the head coach at Georgia. Searels takes over an offensive line that is poised to be a strength this coming season. The Bulldogs must replace Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer but bring back key contributors such as Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Warren McClendon and Warren Ericson. The room also boasts talented youngsters like Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, Micah Morris and Amarius Mims.

Georgia is set to start spring practice on March 15 and the Bulldogs will have 15 practices, concluding with G-Day on April 16. Georgia's first game of the 2022 season will come against Oregon on Sept. 3. Georgia football current coaching salaries (as of March 8, 2022, per UGA) OC Todd Monken $1.25 million Co-DC Will Muschamp $800,000 Co-DC Glenn Schumann $800,000