Georgia football reveals salary information for new offensive line coach Stacy Searels
New Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels will make $650,000 according to an open records request obtained by DawgNation. Searels is replacing Matt Luke, who stepped down in February in order to spend more time with his family.
Searels will make a good bit less than Luke, as Luke was slated to make $900,000 this coming season. Searels was the offensive line coach at North Carolina for the past two seasons. He previously coached the offensive line at Georgia from 2007 through 2010.
Related: Matt Luke talks about his surprising decision to leave UGA
Georgia’s highest-paid assistant coach will be Todd Monken, as the offensive coordinator returns and is currently set to make $1.25 million. The 2022 season will be Monken’s third at Georgia.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has not yet gotten a new contract after leading GEorgia to a National Championship but the expectation is for that to get done at some point this offseason. Smart is 66-15 since becoming the head coach at Georgia.
Searels takes over an offensive line that is poised to be a strength this coming season. The Bulldogs must replace Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer but bring back key contributors such as Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Warren McClendon and Warren Ericson. The room also boasts talented youngsters like Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, Micah Morris and Amarius Mims.
Related: Kirby Smart banking on fit in hiring of Stacy Searels as Georgia football offensive line coach
Georgia is set to start spring practice on March 15 and the Bulldogs will have 15 practices, concluding with G-Day on April 16. Georgia’s first game of the 2022 season will come against Oregon on Sept. 3.
Georgia football current coaching salaries
(as of March 8, 2022, per UGA)
OC Todd Monken $1.25 million
Co-DC Will Muschamp $800,000
Co-DC Glenn Schumann $800,000
RBs Dell McGee $800,000
DL Tray Scott $750,000
DB Fran Brown $750,000
WRs Bryan McClendon $700,000
TE Todd Hartley $450,000 in 2021
OLB Chidera Uzo-Diribe $450,000
Offensive analyst Buster Faulkner: $250,000
Offensive analyst Mike Bobo: $100,000
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football performance at 2022 NFL combine should make things even easier for Kirby Smart
- Georgia football ‘secret sauce’ revealed at NFL Combine, exactly what it appeared to be
- Georgia football podcast: A bold prediction about the future of UGA’s defense
- ‘Just draft me one of those Georgia guys’: The best viral moments, highlights and more from 2022 NFL Combine
- Complete 2022 NFL Combine results from 14 Georgia football attendees
- Georgia football winners and losers following dominant 2022 NFL Combine
- Georgia football 2022 NFL Combine: Parting shots, stock futures on champion Bulldogs