Georgia football-TCU share some key connections ahead of 2023 National Championship Game

ATLANTA — In the moments after Georgia’s thrilling win over Ohio State, the Bulldogs didn’t know what was next. So locked in on their own contest, players had no idea who had won the game between Michigan-TCU that went final shortly before Georgia took the field. Running back Kenny McIntosh was told by members of the press that it would be the Horned Frogs who Georgia would see in Los Angeles, as TCU beat Michigan 51-45. “We got to get back to the drawing board and do what Georgia does,” McIntosh said. “We need to work on the little things so that we can be better in the future.”

McIntosh’s head coach was a little more forceful in how Georgia needs to get better when taking on the Horned Frogs. TCU was a 7.5-point underdog against Big Ten champion Michigan, yet the Horned Frogs led wire-to-wire in the win. “If we want any chance at winning a national championship, we have to play a lot better football than we played tonight,” Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got to keep the resiliency and composure along with us.” Related: What social media is saying about Georgia football after epic win over Ohio State

On paper, Georgia might not be as familiar with TCU as the other two playoff participants. They don’t recruit in the same circles and last played the Horned Frogs in the 2016 Liberty Bowl. That game capped Smart’s first season with a 31-23 win over TCU. Trent Thompson was Georgia’s best player that day and it was Georgia’s last game before quarterback Stetson Bennett walked-on to the program. Much has changed for both programs since then. TCU is now run by Sonny Dykes, who is in his first year at TCU after coming over from SMU. Dykes did add a little Georgia flavor to his roster when the Horned Frogs added defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell to the team out of the transfer portal. Mitchell signed as a defensive lineman for Georgia in the 2019 class before entering the transfer portal after the conclusion of spring practice in 2022. Mitchell has played in all 14 games for TCU this season, picking up 3.0 sacks for the Horned Frogs.