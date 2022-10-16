Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay

Dawgnation Logo
Vanderbilt
0
Final
55
(1) Georgia
  • San Jose State
    10
    Final
    Fresno State
    17
    Nevada
    16
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Georgia State
    Wed, 10/19 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Troy
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Alabama
    Virginia
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Tulsa
    Fri, 10/21 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Temple
  • UAB
    Sat, 10/22 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Western Kentucky
    Navy
    34
    Final
    SMU
    40
    UTSA
    30
    Final
    Florida International
    10
    Colgate
    17
    Final
    Army
    42
  • Miami (OH)
    13
    Final
    Bowling Green
    17
    Minnesota
    14
    Final
    (24) Illinois
    26
    (10) Penn State
    17
    Final
    (5) Michigan
    41
    Old Dominion
    49
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    21
  • Auburn
    34
    Final
    (9) Ole Miss
    48
    (19) Kansas
    42
    Final
    Oklahoma
    52
    Iowa State
    21
    Final
    (22) Texas
    24
    Central Michigan
    28
    Final
    Akron
    21
  • Miami (FL)
    20
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    14
    Buffalo
    34
    Final
    UMass
    7
    UConn
    21
    Final
    Ball State
    25
    California
    13
    Final
    Colorado
    20
  • Maryland
    38
    Final
    Indiana
    33
    (3) Alabama
    49
    Final
    (6) Tennessee
    52
    Gardner-Webb
    20
    Final
    Liberty
    21
    Texas State
    14
    Final
    Troy
    17
  • Arkansas
    52
    Final
    BYU
    35
    Charlotte
    20
    Final
    UAB
    34
    (8) Oklahoma State
    40
    Final
    (13) TCU
    43
    Northern Illinois
    39
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    10
  • Western Kentucky
    35
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    17
    (15) North Carolina State
    9
    Final
    (18) Syracuse
    24
    Kent State
    31
    Final
    Toledo
    52
    Ohio
    33
    Final
    Western Michigan
    14
  • Wisconsin
    28
    Final
    Michigan State
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    27
    Final
    North Texas
    47
    (25) James Madison
    38
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    45
    Tulane
    45
    Final
    South Florida
    31
  • Arizona
    39
    Final
    Washington
    49
    Rice
    14
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    17
    LSU
    45
    Final
    Florida
    35
    Louisiana-Monroe
    34
    Final
    South Alabama
    41
  • Utah State
    17
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
    Arkansas State
    19
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    Stanford
    16
    Final
    Notre Dame
    14
    (4) Clemson
    34
    Final
    Florida State
    28
  • Nebraska
    37
    Final
    Purdue
    43
    (16) Mississippi State
    17
    Final
    (22) Kentucky
    27
    Memphis
    45
    Final
    East Carolina
    47
    (7) USC
    42
    Final
    (20) Utah
    43
  • New Mexico
    9
    Final
    New Mexico State
    21
    North Carolina
    38
    Final
    Duke
    35
    Washington State
    10
    Final
    Oregon State
    24
    Air Force
    42
    Final
    UNLV
    7
Georgia football-Tennessee-social media
Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) and head coach Kirby Smart walk off the field after a victory over Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay

@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama.

His press conference didn’t begin until about 20 seconds after Tennessee’s game-winning field goal sailed through the now destroyed uprights in Neyland Stadium.

“I was watching it until, we jumped in and we came on over. We thought it was going to go to overtime,” Smart said. “But I heard as I was walking in that they nailed the field goal.”

