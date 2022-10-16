Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay

ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama.

His press conference didn’t begin until about 20 seconds after Tennessee’s game-winning field goal sailed through the now destroyed uprights in Neyland Stadium.

“I was watching it until, we jumped in and we came on over. We thought it was going to go to overtime,” Smart said. “But I heard as I was walking in that they nailed the field goal.”