Stetson Bennett shares how Todd Monken elevated Georgia’s offense: ‘It started changing when he got here’
When you have really good assistant coaches, odds are they’re going to get hired to bigger jobs elsewhere. Georgia saw that on Monday, when Buster Faulkner was hired as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs will be down one key off-field assistant moving forward. But the Bulldogs still have Todd Monken around to conduct the Georgia offense.
And Georgia knows it is better off with Monken dialing things up.
“The dude just knows how to prepare and call plays,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “I know he said in a lot of his speeches, he’s given the credit to other people and rightfully so. We’ve got a lot of good coaches who do a lot of good things, but it started changing when he got there.”
Monken arrived in January of 2020. In the three years since, the Georgia offense has gotten statistically better every year. The Bulldogs averaged 39.3 points per game this season, the most ever under Kirby Smart.
It helps that the Bulldogs had a third-year starting quarterback in Bennett, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist this season. But Bennett wouldn’t be where he is without the tuteldge of Monken.
Even if Monken’s coaching isn’t what Bennett always wants to hear.
“Obviously we butt heads. He benched me, so that hurt, but now we’re cool, and I think we’re better off for that for sure, going through all those ups and downs, trials and tribulations,” Bennett said.
Monken himself received some national recognition, as he was one of the five finalists for the Broyles Award. He didn’t win the award, as it went to TCU’s Garrett Riley, but Georgia should rest well knowing it has one of the best coaches in the country on its staff for seemingly another season.
“I am very appreciative of opportunities that I’ve gotten, and one thing about it is I’m just a byproduct of our players, Kirby Smart and the culture and our coaching staff,” Monken said. “And I’ve been doing this a long time and been around a lot of great coaches and my whole family’s in coaching, and there’s nobody I trust more than Kirby Smart in terms of we’re going to win, we’re going to work, we’re going to recruit.
Georgia football offensive coordinator Todd Monken raves about Kirby Smart
