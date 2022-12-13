Stetson Bennett shares how Todd Monken elevated Georgia’s offense: ‘It started changing when he got here’

When you have really good assistant coaches, odds are they’re going to get hired to bigger jobs elsewhere. Georgia saw that on Monday, when Buster Faulkner was hired as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will be down one key off-field assistant moving forward. But the Bulldogs still have Todd Monken around to conduct the Georgia offense. Related: Georgia Tech hires Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner to be next offensive coordinator

And Georgia knows it is better off with Monken dialing things up. “The dude just knows how to prepare and call plays,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “I know he said in a lot of his speeches, he’s given the credit to other people and rightfully so. We’ve got a lot of good coaches who do a lot of good things, but it started changing when he got there.” Monken arrived in January of 2020. In the three years since, the Georgia offense has gotten statistically better every year. The Bulldogs averaged 39.3 points per game this season, the most ever under Kirby Smart.