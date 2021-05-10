Georgia sports roundup: Men’s and women’s tennis teams advance in NCAA tournament

The Georgia men’s and women’s tennis teams will both be heading to Orlando to continue their respective runs in the NCAA tournament.

The men’s team, ranked No. 11 entering the tournament, picked up 4-0 wins over East Tennessee State and Texas Tech this weekend.

In Sunday’s win over Texas Tech, the Bulldogs took the doubles point before Trent Bryde, Tyler Zink and Blake Croyder all picked up wins in singles.