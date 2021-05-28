Georgia softball shuts out Florida in game 1 of Super Regionals

The Georgia softball team got off to an excellent start in its Super Regional against the rival No. 4 Florida Gators.

Pitcher Mary Wilson Avant gave up just three hits in a shutout win, while a pair of Georgia home runs proved to enough offensively, propelling the Bulldogs to a 4-0 win.

Jaiden Fields led off the third inning with a drive to center field that cleared the wall. It was one of three hits on the day for Fields.