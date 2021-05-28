Georgia softball shuts out Florida in game 1 of Super Regionals
The Georgia softball team got off to an excellent start in its Super Regional against the rival No. 4 Florida Gators.
Pitcher Mary Wilson Avant gave up just three hits in a shutout win, while a pair of Georgia home runs proved to enough offensively, propelling the Bulldogs to a 4-0 win.
Jaiden Fields led off the third inning with a drive to center field that cleared the wall. It was one of three hits on the day for Fields.
The Bulldogs have a 1-0 lead in the best of three series against the Gators. Despite entering the NCAA tournament on a seven-game losing streak, Georgia has won four straight games dating back to the Athens Regional last week. Florida did take two out of three games earlier this season when Georgia and Florida met in the regular season.
Georgia and Florida meet again tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. A win for the Bulldogs would send them to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2018.
