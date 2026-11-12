ATHENS — Glenn Schumann is no stranger to being in coaching rumors.

Georgia’s last two defensive coordinators were hired to become head coaches at Power 4 schools after their third seasons on the job. This is year five for Schumann as Georgia’s defensive coordinator and defensive playcaller.

He was a candidate for the North Carolina job in 2024. The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed him for the defensive coordinator job following the 2022 season. He’s routinely on preseason “coaching names to watch” lists.

But what’s different now compared to those past seasons is that Schumann is the architect of a truly dominant defense. Georgia gave perhaps the best defensive performance of Schumann’s tenure this past weekend against Ole Miss.

“He did a good job calling the game, and our kids stuck to the plan,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The plan was to possess the ball offensively, own the line of scrimmage. They did that in the first half and then stayed aggressive on defense. The kids bought into that. There’s a lot of things that went into that game, between walks, disguises, a lot of things that we spent a lot of time on.”

Smart was Alabama’s defensive coordinator for seven seasons before finally leaving to become the head coach at Georgia, his alma mater.

Schumann is an Alabama graduate, but that job doesn’t appear to be opening anytime soon.

The Power 4 jobs that are open at this point are Baylor, Maryland and Florida State. NC State is reportedly set to hire Philip Rivers, though that announcement has not been finalized just yet.

Of the open jobs, Florida State is the one Schumann has been most connected to. It’s a job that you can win at, even with uncertainty regarding Florida State’s place in the ACC.

Schumann has also recruited the areas around Tallahassee, Florida, incredibly well. Consider that senior linebacker Raylen Wilson picked Georgia over his hometown. Wilson is having a stellar season for the Bulldogs as he’s tied for the team lead in tackles while ranking second in sacks and tackles for loss.

“They’re all looking at me,” Wilson said after Georgia’s win over Ole Miss. “I’m the leader of the LB group. We all got to lead as a group when we get on the field. Lead the defense and then the team as a whole.”

Florida State announced its new athletic director this week in Jeff Purinton. While he is a Florida State alum, Purinton spent 15 years working with Nick Saban at Alabama in a number of administrative roles.

His time at Alabama overlapped with that of Schumann, who worked as a student assistant from 2008 through 2011, a graduate assistant from 2011 through 2014 and then two seasons as director of player development/associate director of player personnel. Purinton’s first season at Alabama came in 2007.

Since the official hiring of Purinton this week, speculation around Schumann’s name and the Florida State job has only increased.

“No coach that’s still in the season is gonna have conversations,” Purinton said in his introductory news conference. “There have been times at Alabama where if we’re in the playoff, well, Kirby Smart going to Georgia, when Jim McElwain went to Colorado State, they would work kind of part time, go through practices, and then spend time working on their new head coaching role. So I think it’s open now and we’re gonna explore every candidate and hire the best coach for Florida State.”

For those worrying that Schumann might leave, Dan Lanning did stay on staff through the College Football Playoff in 2021 when he was hired at Oregon. Smart himself stayed at Alabama through the 2015 College Football Playoff.

Of course, that was in a time before there was a transfer portal window that opened and closed in January.

For all the chatter around Schumann, his players pay no mind to it. They know they have a much bigger task at hand, starting this week against Missouri.

“The guys, the players, we really don’t get into that,” Quintavius Johnson said. “We don’t be knowing about different type of jobs or anything like that. But Glenn Schumann is a great defensive coordinator. He teaches us different things every day. He gives us great game plans going into different games, knowing the different type of offenses that we have to face.”

He is well compensated in his current role as Georgia’s defensive coordinator, making $2.2 million after receiving a contract extension in January.

Schumann was one of Smart’s first hires. He’s the only on-field assistant coach from Smart’s first staff that has remained at Georgia.

His inside linebacker room and defense are in the argument for being the best in the country. He’s won multiple championships, national and SEC, at Georgia. Three of his linebackers have won the Butkus Award and Chris Cole is a real contender to make that four.

His unit is peaking at a time when schools are looking to hire their next savior. And given how Will Stein, who was a coordinator at Oregon last year, has worked out for Kentucky, there’s a renewed interest in hiring a coordinator instead of a sitting coach.

Despite all his accomplishments, Schumann is still only 36 years old. That’s three years younger than Smart was when he was hired at Georgia.

Time will tell if Schumann does end up getting a head coaching job. In the meantime, he’s more than happy to focus on his task of coordinating the Georgia defense.

“Coach Schumann’s all about ball. He really loves it, but it’s not so much about loving ball because of the outcome. He really enjoys the process,” Georgia safety Khalil Barnes said. “He really enjoys having to try to scheme up teams and figure out how to beat them, how to put us in positions to succeed. He loves seeing his players succeed. And I don’t know, I really enjoy being around him just because, again, he pushes us to levels that sometimes we don’t even know if we can do that. We don’t know if that might be the best thing for us, but at the end of the day, he has our best interest at heart.”